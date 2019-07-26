NOA, DHQ Partner On Public Appreciation Of Armed Forces

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), has partner with the Defence Headquarters to sensitize Nigerians on the boost of public appreciation of Armed Forces in the country.

Director General of NOA, Dr. Garba Abari, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen by its Head of Press Unit, Mr Paul Odenyi after the committee of Defence for Sensitization Strategy on Public Appreciation of the Armed Forces of Nigerians visited the NOA Headquarters in Abuja, on Friday.

He said the collaboration is to create awareness on the efforts and contributions of the military in national building.

According to the statement: “The six men committee is headed by Air Vice Marshal O.J Osahor and mandated to interface with relevant agencies, corporate organisations and MDAs in order to initiate measures aimed at ensuring public appreciation of the Armed Forces. The committee and its partners are to ensure that members of the military, both serving and retired, get rebates in cost of flights, training services, school fees, medical care and other essential services”.

NOA boss who recounted the many contributions of the military in discharging its mandate of securing the country, both externally and internally, specifically thanked the military for its role and urged the public to take cognizance of the huge sacrifices made by the armed forces to keep the country as one entity and also safeguard the territorial integrity of the country.

Abari said the Armed Forces have helped curtailed global terrorism, which is not peculiar to Nigeria or the African Continent and has also contributed to keeping the country safe from terrorism. According to him, the role of the military has gone beyond their primary duties to providing emergency and humanitarian services to internally displaced persons in their camps around the North East and other parts of the country.

In his remarks, the Committee Chairman, Air Vice Marshal O.J Osahor said since the inauguration of committee by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, said that he has made appreciable progress in its task. Among the progress made so far are the flight rebates it has secured with some airlines including Arik Air and Ethiopian Airline; 20% discount from Innoson motors for all spares bought from its stocks; rebates for hotel accommodations among others.

He added that the collaboration will improve its sensitization strategies in order to meet with the aims and objectives for setting up the team.