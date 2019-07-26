Oil Prices Extend Gain On Middle East Crisis

Oil prices inched higher yesterday after falling in the previous session as more signs of slowing global growth added to demand concerns, with Middle East tensions underpinning prices.

Brent crude futures were up 6 cents at $63.24 a barrel after dropping 1 per cent overnight, falling for the first time in four sessions while the US West Texas Intermediate, WTI, crude were 12 cents, or 0.2 per cent, higher at $55.99 a barrel, having dropped 1.6 per cent in the previous session.

Sentiment in the oil market has darkened as investors worry that slowing global economic growth would weaken demand for oil.

A series of purchasing manager index readings in the United States and Europe were weaker than expected, confirming concerns about slower economic growth amid a trade war between the United States and China.

“Global growth concerns are driving energy prices lower as forecasts keep getting downgraded even as the US will be sending a trade team to China next week,” Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

Set against those worries are ongoing tensions in the Middle East following the seizure of a British-flagged tanker in the Gulf by Iranian forces last week.

The military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader was quoted on Wednesday as saying that any change in the status of the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran said it protects, would open the door to a dangerous confrontation.

“Concerns about Middle East tensions are keeping oil prices supported as Iran has warned about the presence of naval ships out of the Persian Gulf,” Esparza said.