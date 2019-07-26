OML 54: CLO, Host Communities Drag Group To PMB

The Civil Liberties Organisations (CLO) and host communities of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 54, have petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari over alleged false allegations against an indigenous oil firm, Niger Delta Petroleum Resources (NDPR) by a group, the Niger Delta Human Rights Coalition (NDHRC).

NDHRC had, in a statement accused NDPR, which operates the OML 54, of neglecting its host communities, including Ogbele, Obumezi and Oshigboko communities in Ahoada-East local government area of Rivers State, as well as refusing to pay taxes to the Rivers State government.

But, the CLO and the host communities, in an open letter to Buhari, a copy of which was obtained by LEADERSHIP Friday, accused the group of plotting to plunge the three communities into crisis.

The letter was signed by the zonal chairman, CLO, South-South Zone, Karl Chinedu Uchegbu, Youth President, Ogbele community, Fidelis Ikegah and his Obumezi counterpart, Dim Benson.

They said that contrary to the allegations against NDPR by the group, the oil company impacted meaningfully on the life of its host communities, especially in the area of rural electrification, provision of potable water, free health care and employment opportunities, amongst others.

The letter reads in part: “We are constrained to bring to your notice, inspite of your herculean task of rebuilding our country after years of regressive political, economic and social policies, the activities of some misguided conflict entrepreneurs bent on self-aggrandizement at the detriment of the peaceful and good people of OML 54 host communities, operates by Niger Delta Petroleum Resources Limited (NDPR).

“We are constrained to come to the conclusion that the motive of the authors of this piece of propaganda and their sponsor is to cause serious confusion in our communities with the aim of disorganizing the already existing cordial relationship between the communities and NDPR.

“While stating categorically that NDPR has no dispute whatsoever with host communities and their citizens and that all issues concerned are currently being addressed and that the host communities are satisfied so far with their resolutions and understanding, we are worried that the unfounded and unsubstantiated serious criminal allegations against NDPR are merely a prelude to violent agitations by hirelings of the sponsors of these allegations.”