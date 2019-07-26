Osinbajo To Chair National Security Summit In Abuja

Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is set to chair a 3-day National Security Summit on the dreadful security situation and violent crimes in Nigeria.

The summit which is organized by Global Initiative For Africans Development (GIFAD) in collaboration with Political Leaders Advocacy Group (PLAG) will explore the most pressing issues concerning security and also deliberate and proffer solutions on the incessant killings, kidnapping and banditary ravaging the peace and Unity of Nigeria.

The conference, scheduled to hold from 2nd-4th of September, 2019 at the Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja, will also have all the security Chiefs, political elites and traditional rulers in attendance.

Briefing journalists on the activities of the summit yesterday, the Chairman, GIFAD Summit Organizing Committee, Ambassador Johnson Adesida said the state of insecurity in Nigeria has reached an alarming level to the extent that most people are afraid Nigeria is sitting on a time-bomb and at the brink of annihilation.

“Today, things have worsened and Nigerians must find answers to the multiplying questions. The tudea have changed, as terrorism has degenerated into banditary, kidnapping, robbery, sporadic shooting and killing of civilians by unidentified gunmen. Nigeria is really in a state of terror and people are resorting to self-ais or leaving the country since the situation looks to have gotten out of police and other security apparatuses’ control.”

Also speaking, Dr Onwubuya Breakforth, former Presidential candidate of the Freedom and Justice Party (FJP), who double as the Chairman of PLAG said the Summit will bring about 800 stakeholders to dialogue on security situation.

He charged all to take responsibility in the fight for peaceful co-existence in Nigeria while also commending government for the effort so far made.