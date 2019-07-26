PMB Attends Liberia Independence Anniversary

President Muhammadu Buhari will today depart Abuja for Monrovia, Liberia to attend the 172nd Independence Anniversary Celebration of the country.

Apart from being the Special Guest of Honour at the event, President Buhari according to a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu will receive “The Grand Cordon of the Knighthood of Venerable Order of the Pioneers,” Republic of Liberia’s highest national honour.

The award is presented by the government for outstanding and distinguished service in international affairs, government, religion, art, science or commerce, and also for singular acts of philanthropy and deeds of heroism and valour.

President Buhari will be accompanied by Governors Kayode Fayemi, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and Mai Mala Buni of Ekiti, Kwara and Yobe states respectively, as well as the permanent secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mustapha Sulaiman, and other top government officials. The President is expected back in the country later today.