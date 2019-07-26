AFRICA
PMB Attends Liberia Independence Anniversary
President Muhammadu Buhari will today depart Abuja for Monrovia, Liberia to attend the 172nd Independence Anniversary Celebration of the country.
Apart from being the Special Guest of Honour at the event, President Buhari according to a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu will receive “The Grand Cordon of the Knighthood of Venerable Order of the Pioneers,” Republic of Liberia’s highest national honour.
The award is presented by the government for outstanding and distinguished service in international affairs, government, religion, art, science or commerce, and also for singular acts of philanthropy and deeds of heroism and valour.
President Buhari will be accompanied by Governors Kayode Fayemi, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and Mai Mala Buni of Ekiti, Kwara and Yobe states respectively, as well as the permanent secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mustapha Sulaiman, and other top government officials. The President is expected back in the country later today.
MOST READ
PMB Receives Liberia’s Highest National Honour
Ned Nwoko, Ateke Tom, Others For Peace Achievers Awards
Syria War: ‘World Shrugs’ As 103 Civilians Killed In 10 Days
I Didn’t Turn-down Ministerial Appointment – Ogbeh
Police Arrest 5 Suspects Over Ikere Killing
Princewill To PMB: Return Former Ministers To Previous Ministries
UK Flights Back To Normal After Air Traffic Control Problems
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Gbajabiamila Unveils 109 Committees As House Goes On Recess
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
FAAC Shares N762.597bn For June To 3 Tiers Of Govt
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Biggest Givers: Nigeria’s Leading Philanthropists
- COLUMNS14 hours ago
Understanding The Islamic Movement
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Ministerial Screening: Controversy Trails Senate ‘Bow And Go’ Privilege
- EDITORIAL15 hours ago
Still On The Shiites’ Protest
- NEWS15 hours ago
NAF Rewards Airman Who Returned €37,000 With Double Promotion
- NEWS12 hours ago
Ministerial Screening: APC, Peterside Laud Senate For Clearing Amaechi