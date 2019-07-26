NEWS
PMB Receives Liberia’s Highest National Honour
President Muhammadu Buhari has been conferred with “The Grand Cordon of the Knighthood of Venerable Order of the Pioneers”, Republic of Liberia’s highest national honour.
The president is the Special Guest of Honour at the country’s 172nd Independence Anniversary.
“The award is presented by the government for outstanding and distinguished service in international affairs, government, religion, art, science and commerce.
“It is also for singular acts of philanthropy and deeds of heroism and valour,” the president’s media aide Garba Shehu stated.
Buhari was accompanied by Governors Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe.
Others on the president’s entourage were the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Mustapha Sulaiman and other top government officials.
MOST READ
I Have Not Anointed Any Aspirant To Succeed Me – Gov. Dickson
NOA, DHQ Partner On Public Appreciation Of Armed Forces
FG Committed To Provision Of Water Supply, Sanitation
N16 Billion Not Missing In My Office – HoS
Wase: North-Central Far Behind In Infrastructural Devt, Appointments
PMB Receives Liberia’s Highest National Honour
Ned Nwoko, Ateke Tom, Others For Peace Achievers Awards
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Gbajabiamila Unveils 109 Committees As House Goes On Recess
- BUSINESS16 hours ago
FAAC Shares N762.597bn For June To 3 Tiers Of Govt
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Biggest Givers: Nigeria’s Leading Philanthropists
- COLUMNS15 hours ago
Understanding The Islamic Movement
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Ministerial Screening: Controversy Trails Senate ‘Bow And Go’ Privilege
- EDITORIAL16 hours ago
Still On The Shiites’ Protest
- NEWS16 hours ago
NAF Rewards Airman Who Returned €37,000 With Double Promotion
- NEWS13 hours ago
Ministerial Screening: APC, Peterside Laud Senate For Clearing Amaechi