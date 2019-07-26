PMB Unveils Priority Sectors Under Next Level

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday hinted on the direction his administration will take in the next four years.

In his closing remarks yesterday at the Presidential Policy Dialogue session at the presidential villa, Abuja, Buhari said that during the two-day event, several case studies were presented on how different countries addressed the issues that confronted them.

The president, who stated that the journey for each country was different, added that a good example was on infrastructure development.

He said the path adopted by Ethiopia is the complete opposite of Brazil.

According to him, as they benchmarked Nigeria against other countries, you must not lose sight of the laws, regulations, geography, culture, history and many other factors that make us Nigerians. “

Buhari recalled that years ago, he said that what the country needed were “made in Nigeria solutions for our uniquely Nigerian problems.”

He said: “As we come to the end of this Presidential Policy Dialogue session, the key proposals made by the experts are for the federal government to consider the following strategic initiatives over the next four years: “Stimulate significant investments in the industrialisation of agriculture and develop policies that will facilitate private sector participation in infrastructure projects.

“Introduce policies and regulatory changes that will unlock growth potential in the petroleum sector -both upstream and downstream.

“Aggressively improve the ease of doing business by reducing bureaucracy and improving inter agency collaboration and providing incentives for investors, especially in agriculture and power sectors.

“Facilitate the construction of mass and affordable housing to propel economic growth and reduce the massive housing deficit,” he said.

Other are that “launch of a consumer credit scheme with the banking sector for the citizens to have access to long-term and affordable mortgages and consumer credit; address our security challenges by working in collaboration with the private sector; fix the power sector by addressing some of the regulatory uncertainties and operational shortcomings of the key players; and drive efficiency in public service delivery through realignment of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and the implementation of e-governance solutions,” he said.

Buhari concluded: “As you are aware, some of my ministerial nominees are currently undergoing their screening at the National Assembly. God willing, the proposals from this session will be discussed and finalised with them in the coming weeks as they take on their portfolios.”