Police Arrest 5 Suspects Over Ikere Killing

Five persons have been arrested by the police in connection with the Thursday evening violent clash in Ikere Ekiti that led to the killing of a motorcyclist.

A traditional dancing conducted by the wife of Ogoga of Ikere and the Paramount ruler of the town, Oba Adejimi Adu had turned violent with the bike rider allegedly hit by bullets in the process.

According to a police source, the traditional dancing procession, staged in preparation for Odun Oba festival slated for today (Saturday) was conducted amid shooting with stray bullets hitting two motorcyclists and one of them died immediately.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu who confirmed the arrest of the suspects said, “When killing like that happened, once we knew where the shooting allegedly emanated, it is normal for us to make arrest, so it is true.

“The offence becomes more severe when you carried prohibited firearms, as it was in this case. The arrest should be expected”.

The incident, which caused apprehension in the town made resident to think that it was a fight between Ogoga’s supporters and his rival, the Olukere of Ikere, Oba Ganiyu Obasoyin.

Oba Obasoyin while reacting to the development on Friday denied his involvement and that of his supporters in the crisis, saying his people were never involved in the incident.

The monarch added that he had already spoken to his people to be calm in spite of the highly provocative shooting in the town on Thursday.

According to him, “The whole town knew where to he shooting emanated from, we are not involved at all. Some people were dancing round the town and shooting when they shot the dead and the injured man.

“We are doing our best as leaders to ward off crisis. We were engaging our people on the need to embrace peace but some people are jittery.

“The issue has nothing to do with Olukere and Ogoga. We are happy that the killers have been arrested.

“I appeal to the police to do their job. They should do a just job. They shouldn’t allow the matter to be swept under the carpet”.

A member of the Okada riders’ association in the town, Mr. Jide Amos, who was an eyewitness claimed that the man was killed by stray bullets from the dancers.