AFRICA
Second Ebola Wave Hits Congo’s Beni Region
A second Ebola infection wave is spreading in Congo’s north-eastern Beni region, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported on Friday.
More than half of the new cases over recent weeks appeared in the Beni Health Zone, which had already seen high infection rates about one year ago for several weeks, the Geneva-based UN agency said.
According to Congo’s Health Ministry, some 2,600 cases have been recorded as of July 23. At least 1,765 patients have died.
However, the WHO suspects that a quarter of all infections might not be detected, as people die but their relatives do not know that they had Ebola.
The WHO declared the Ebola outbreak an international health emergency earlier in July, after the haemorrhagic fever spread to Goma, a major urban centre near the border with Rwanda.
Efforts to curb the spread of the virus are difficult because of the numerous rebel groups that are operating in eastern Congo.
MOST READ
Wase: North-Central Far Behind In Infrastructural Devt, Appointments
PMB Receives Liberia’s Highest National Honour
Ned Nwoko, Ateke Tom, Others For Peace Achievers Awards
Syria War: ‘World Shrugs’ As 103 Civilians Killed In 10 Days
I Didn’t Turn-down Ministerial Appointment – Ogbeh
Police Arrest 5 Suspects Over Ikere Killing
Princewill To PMB: Return Former Ministers To Previous Ministries
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Gbajabiamila Unveils 109 Committees As House Goes On Recess
- BUSINESS16 hours ago
FAAC Shares N762.597bn For June To 3 Tiers Of Govt
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Biggest Givers: Nigeria’s Leading Philanthropists
- COLUMNS15 hours ago
Understanding The Islamic Movement
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Ministerial Screening: Controversy Trails Senate ‘Bow And Go’ Privilege
- EDITORIAL16 hours ago
Still On The Shiites’ Protest
- NEWS16 hours ago
NAF Rewards Airman Who Returned €37,000 With Double Promotion
- NEWS12 hours ago
Ministerial Screening: APC, Peterside Laud Senate For Clearing Amaechi