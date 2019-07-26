Snake Chases Ondo Lawmakers From Chamber

Plenary activities were yesterday abandoned at the Ondo State House of Assembly due to appearance of a snake, which fell from the dilapitated roof of the chamber.

Our correspondent learned from the parliamentary staff of the Assembly that the strange incident caused pandemonium among lawmakers.

The incident also forced the lawmakers, who had planned to sit for the day, to immediately go on a recess.

Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Olugbenga Omole, confirmed the incident to journalists in Akure.

“There was pandemonium at the Assembly over the sudden appearance of snakes in the hallowed chamber.

“The truth is that with the deplorable condition of facilities at the Assembly complex, snakes freely enter lawmakers’ offices and the Hallowed chamber,” he said.

Rt (Hon.) Bamidele Oloyelogun, the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly also confirmed the incident to reporters.

“The incident happened here at the hallowed chamber of the Assembly yesterday (Wednesday).

“We were about to sit at the Assembly when the large snake dropped from the ceiling and we all ran out.

“Also today, we were about to sit for parliamentary job when the ceiling started caving in and we feel that we cannot take this again.

“Just look at the ceiling we have in the Assembly and our offices, they are not in good shape and many of it have started falling.

“So, the best thing is that this place (Assembly) should be renovated by the governor. The building is due for renovation and we have called the attention of the governor to it.’’

“We cannot continue to stay here or risk our life inside this diplapitated structure while making laws. Most of the buildings here have started in” he said.