Still On The Shiites’ Protest

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), a movement within the Shiite sect, have been carrying out protests in Abuja since the detention of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife in 2015. The IMN leader was arrested in 2015 after the Kaduna State government said he led a mob that attempted to kill the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai when they blocked his convoy in Kaduna State. The murder charge against Zakzaky is related to the death of another soldier in the chaos that ensued following the unfortunate blockage of the convoy.

El-Zakzaky’s trial is ongoing in Kaduna State where the offence he allegedly committed occurred. Even though their leader is being tried in Kaduna State, the IMN members have made Abuja, the nation’s capital, the epicentre of their protests over his continued detention, claiming that he and his wife needed urgent medical attention abroad. They also claim that their leader has been granted bail by the court but that government has failed to obey the order of the court. However, what has been very worrisome to many Nigerians is the violent turn the protests have taken causing injury and death to security agents, to its members and innocent passers-by, as well as destruction of public property.

On July 9, 2019, IMN members invaded the National Assembly and reportedly shot two policemen and attacked six others with stones and clubs, causing pandemonium at the place and causing the lawmakers having a plenary at the time close shop. Barely two weeks after they, again, clashed with the police in Abuja. In the bloody clash, a deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Usman Umar and six other persons were killed. One of the victims was a Youth Corps journalist, Precious Owolabi, serving with Channels Television. Another Youth Corps member, Suleiman Aliyu, who is serving with the LEADERSHIP Newspapers’ Group was also hit by a stray bullet but he was lucky: he is recuperating at the National Hospital in Abuja. The protesters also burnt down the ambulance bay of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), as well as other private and public property. Unofficial sources claimed that over 12 persons were killed in the attack, with at least 36 others seriously injured.

Members of the IMN who felt that the judicial system had been slow in giving justice to their leader have been rightly told by the federal government that the situation is beyond its control as it cannot dictate to the judiciary how to carry out its constitutional responsibility of dispensing justice. We wish to remind members of the IMN about Sun Tzu iconic statement that the “wheels of justice grind slow but grind fine. The judicial process is slow, but those who are patient, if they are on the right side of the law, will inevitably prevail in any dispute.

It is worthy of note is that for this perceived delay in the administration of justice in the country the Administration of Justice Commission Act – Cap. A 3 L.F.N. 2004 was repealed and replaced by the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015. ACJA 2015 promotes efficient management of criminal justice institutions, speedy dispensation of justice, protection of the society from crimes and protection of the rights and interests of the suspects, the defendants and victims.

Sadly, despite the good intentions of this law, the courts in Nigeria appear to be still overwhelmed by a huge number of cases. Whatever may be the case, there is no justifiable reason for members of the IMN to take the law into their own hands. While we support government’s right and duty to maintain law and order, we equally urge it to do so with the benefit of its experiences in dealing with other religious sects. We urge the government to be firm but flexible and consider using the carrot and stick approach in dealing with the members of the IMN and their leader. However, on no account should the federal government allow any individual or group to threaten the security and unity of this country.

No individual or group is above the law, including the IMN. The group must be made to understand that they will be held accountable in the event of any unlawful acts they commit. It is also important that the government interface with countries that are alleged to be supporting and sponsoring groups like IMN through formal diplomatic channels. And where they fail, then the government should take every step necessary to protect the country’s interest even if it means severing relations with such hostile countries.