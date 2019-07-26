BANKING AND FINANCE
UBA Marketplace 2019 Kicks Off Today
United Bank for Africa (UBA), will today commence its programme tagged: ‘UBAMarketplace 2019’ in Abuja.
The programme, according to the bank, is part of efforts of the bank to boost entrepreneurship in the country.
The bank’s award winning online network, REDTV has lined up a number of exciting acts to keep visitors and participants entertained during the two-day event from July 26 to 27, 2019.
The UBAMarketplace2019 will be held on the sidelines of the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Forum, the largest gathering of the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Africa.
The organisers said the over 20,000 expected guests will be treated to a lot of entertainment, panel sessions, fashion, fun, comedy, relaxation and will have the unique opportunity to meet with some of their favourite stars and celebrities.
‘‘Africa’s star boy Wizkid will sit with UBA’s GMD, Kennedy Uzoka, in a fireside chat with the theme ‘Stars & Suits: Afropop meets High Finance’ as Richard Mofe Damijo, the top Nollywood icon, will sit in a movie panel session with Cynthia Nassardine, Cote D’ivoire’s darling; top Movie producer/director, Tunde Kelani to discuss the theme ‘The Big Picture: Business of film making’ and how entrepreneurs from Africa can benefit from the enterprise. The panel will be moderated by REDTV’s executive producer and Group director for Communications at UBA, Bola Atta,’’ the bank said.
The music industry will not be left out at the UBA marketplace as Dj Cuppy, Dj Neptune and Pheelz the Producer will discuss on the theme ‘Booth to Bank: How the beat becomes the profit’.
Speaking about the event, Uzoka stated “UBA has always been at the forefront of entrepreneurship across Africa, undertaking many projects aimed at contributing to and supporting Africa’s growth and economic integration.
“The birth of the UBA marketplace and this entrepreneurial fair is a testament to our commitment to African SMEs.”
Uzoka added that with the fair, UBA seeks to touch base with small business owners and to continue to positively affect the lives of entrepreneurs doing business in its countries of operations and beyond.
MOST READ
PMB Receives Liberia’s Highest National Honour
Ned Nwoko, Ateke Tom, Others For Peace Achievers Awards
Syria War: ‘World Shrugs’ As 103 Civilians Killed In 10 Days
I Didn’t Turn-down Ministerial Appointment – Ogbeh
Police Arrest 5 Suspects Over Ikere Killing
Princewill To PMB: Return Former Ministers To Previous Ministries
UK Flights Back To Normal After Air Traffic Control Problems
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Gbajabiamila Unveils 109 Committees As House Goes On Recess
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
FAAC Shares N762.597bn For June To 3 Tiers Of Govt
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Biggest Givers: Nigeria’s Leading Philanthropists
- COLUMNS14 hours ago
Understanding The Islamic Movement
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Ministerial Screening: Controversy Trails Senate ‘Bow And Go’ Privilege
- EDITORIAL15 hours ago
Still On The Shiites’ Protest
- NEWS15 hours ago
NAF Rewards Airman Who Returned €37,000 With Double Promotion
- NEWS12 hours ago
Ministerial Screening: APC, Peterside Laud Senate For Clearing Amaechi