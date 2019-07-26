UBA Marketplace 2019 Kicks Off Today

United Bank for Africa (UBA), will today commence its programme tagged: ‘UBAMarketplace 2019’ in Abuja.

The programme, according to the bank, is part of efforts of the bank to boost entrepreneurship in the country.

The bank’s award winning online network, REDTV has lined up a number of exciting acts to keep visitors and participants entertained during the two-day event from July 26 to 27, 2019.

The UBAMarketplace2019 will be held on the sidelines of the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Forum, the largest gathering of the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Africa.

The organisers said the over 20,000 expected guests will be treated to a lot of entertainment, panel sessions, fashion, fun, comedy, relaxation and will have the unique opportunity to meet with some of their favourite stars and celebrities.

‘‘Africa’s star boy Wizkid will sit with UBA’s GMD, Kennedy Uzoka, in a fireside chat with the theme ‘Stars & Suits: Afropop meets High Finance’ as Richard Mofe Damijo, the top Nollywood icon, will sit in a movie panel session with Cynthia Nassardine, Cote D’ivoire’s darling; top Movie producer/director, Tunde Kelani to discuss the theme ‘The Big Picture: Business of film making’ and how entrepreneurs from Africa can benefit from the enterprise. The panel will be moderated by REDTV’s executive producer and Group director for Communications at UBA, Bola Atta,’’ the bank said.

The music industry will not be left out at the UBA marketplace as Dj Cuppy, Dj Neptune and Pheelz the Producer will discuss on the theme ‘Booth to Bank: How the beat becomes the profit’.

Speaking about the event, Uzoka stated “UBA has always been at the forefront of entrepreneurship across Africa, undertaking many projects aimed at contributing to and supporting Africa’s growth and economic integration.

“The birth of the UBA marketplace and this entrepreneurial fair is a testament to our commitment to African SMEs.”

Uzoka added that with the fair, UBA seeks to touch base with small business owners and to continue to positively affect the lives of entrepreneurs doing business in its countries of operations and beyond.