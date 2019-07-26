WORLD
UN Chief ‘Horrified’ By Drowning Of 150 Migrants In Libya
UN has expressed horror at the reported death of no fewer than 150 migrants off the coast of Libya on Thursday.
According to media reports, the migrants are feared drowned after a boat they were traveling in capsized off the coast of Libya.
This would be the worst such tragedy in the Mediterranean this year, the UN said in a statement.
In a tweet, Guterres said he was “horrified” by the news, and called for “safe, legal routes for migrants and refugees”.
His comments were echoed by heads of several UN agencies who
have called for a return to sea rescues in the Mediterranean.
They include Head of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi, and his Children’s Fund counterpart, Henrietta Fore.
Brandi and Fore had earlier called for an end to the “arbitrary detention of refugees and migrants in Libya”.
In a social media report on Thursday, the Libya office of the International Organisation for Migrants (IOM) said some 145 survivors of the shipwreck, mainly Eritreans and Sudanese, were returned to the Libyan shore.
The survivors reported that some 250 were on the boat before it capsized, after engine failure, the UN stamens said.
MOST READ
Wase: North-Central Far Behind In Infrastructural Devt, Appointments
PMB Receives Liberia’s Highest National Honour
Ned Nwoko, Ateke Tom, Others For Peace Achievers Awards
Syria War: ‘World Shrugs’ As 103 Civilians Killed In 10 Days
I Didn’t Turn-down Ministerial Appointment – Ogbeh
Police Arrest 5 Suspects Over Ikere Killing
Princewill To PMB: Return Former Ministers To Previous Ministries
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Gbajabiamila Unveils 109 Committees As House Goes On Recess
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
FAAC Shares N762.597bn For June To 3 Tiers Of Govt
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Biggest Givers: Nigeria’s Leading Philanthropists
- COLUMNS15 hours ago
Understanding The Islamic Movement
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Ministerial Screening: Controversy Trails Senate ‘Bow And Go’ Privilege
- EDITORIAL16 hours ago
Still On The Shiites’ Protest
- NEWS16 hours ago
NAF Rewards Airman Who Returned €37,000 With Double Promotion
- NEWS12 hours ago
Ministerial Screening: APC, Peterside Laud Senate For Clearing Amaechi