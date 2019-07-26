UN Says Govt. Offensive On North-Western Syria Displaces 400,000

More than 400,000 people have been displaced as a result of the Syrian government offensive on rebel-held north-western Syria, a UN spokesman said on Friday.

“More than 400,000 women, children and men have been displaced since the end of April,’’ David Swanson, a spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

Since late April, the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, supported by Russian airpower, have been waging a massive campaign against rebels in the provinces of Hama and Idlib, the last major opposition strongholds in the country.

Russia is the main military ally of al-Assad in the Middle Eastern country’s devastating, multi-sided civil war.

According to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the offensive on Idlib and the countryside of Hama have killed 2,721 people, among them, 809 civilians.