WORLD
UN Says Govt. Offensive On North-Western Syria Displaces 400,000
More than 400,000 people have been displaced as a result of the Syrian government offensive on rebel-held north-western Syria, a UN spokesman said on Friday.
“More than 400,000 women, children and men have been displaced since the end of April,’’ David Swanson, a spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.
Since late April, the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, supported by Russian airpower, have been waging a massive campaign against rebels in the provinces of Hama and Idlib, the last major opposition strongholds in the country.
Russia is the main military ally of al-Assad in the Middle Eastern country’s devastating, multi-sided civil war.
According to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the offensive on Idlib and the countryside of Hama have killed 2,721 people, among them, 809 civilians.
