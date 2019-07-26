Uncertainty Over Leah Sharibu’s Fate

There is heightened uncertainty about the fate of Leah Sharibu, the only student of abducted Government Girls’ Science and Technical College (GGSTC) Dapchi, Yunusari local government area of Yobe State, yet to be released by the Boko Haram terrorists, following the emergence of a new video in which a recently abducted aid worker claimed that she had been executed by the terrorists.

However the Presidency in its reaction said that it has been briefed by the responsible government agency about the disturbing video showing “our citizens, the humanitarian aid workers held captive.”

According to a statement by the media aide of President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, the Presidency has been given assurances that contact is being made and the captors are being talked to.

“Besides these aid workers, there are some others about whom this engagement is about – Leah Sharibu, a religious leader and all the others.

“These discussions have been ongoing even before this time and what this latest incident has done is to bring urgency to the efforts that the secret service is making.

“Government is making contacts, in the hope that the captors will see reason to not visit hardship or even harm on these innocent individuals. Government is working,” he said.

Meanwhile recently abducted aid worker in Borno State, Grace Taku has in a viral video claimed that Leah Sharibu alongside one Alice have been killed by the Boko Haram terrorists because of federal government’s inability to “do something”.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Boko Haram terrorists kidnapped the aid worker and others on July 18, 2019.

Leah Sharibu was among the 110 students of Government Girls’ Science and Technical College (GGSTC) Dapchi, Yunusari local government area of Yobe State kidnapped by the Boko Haram terrorists on February 19, 2018.

She was the only Dapchi schoolgirl that was not released after the federal government negotiated and facilitated their release on March 21, 2018 because she refused to denounce her Christian faith as demanded by the Boko Haram terrorists.

Taku made the claim in a new video released by the insurgents on Wednesday.

The transcript of Taku reads: “My name is Grace, I work with Action Against Hunger, an NGO in Borno State; my base is Damasak. We went to work on Thursday, 18th July 2019. On our way going back to Damasak by Keneri/Chamba ward, we were caught by an army called the Kaliphas and they brought us here. We don’t know where we are.

“I want to beg the Christian Association of Nigeria because I am the only Christian among the six of us here. I want to beg that CAN should please do something about me to see how I can be released. I call on Borno State.

“I beg Action Against Hunger. We have families, some of us have children. We are Nigerians who are working for Nigerians. I am begging please, I am begging again, please do something to see that we are released because this has happened in the Red Cross before where some ladies were caught, Hauwa and Zipporah. They also asked to be released but because Nigeria did not do anything about it, they were killed.

“I am begging on behalf of all of us. I don’t want such to happen to us and it also happened again with Leah and Alice, because Nigeria could not do anything about them, they were not released they were also killed.”

When our correspondent contacted, the Acting Director Defence Information Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, he said that he had seen the video but could not ascertain the veracity of it.

He however, noted that the authorities would investigate the claims and make a pronouncement on the matter.