UNIMAID Don Decry Eroding Values Of Journalism Profession

The Dean Facilty of Social Sciences, University of Maiduguri, Prof Danjuma Gambo has decried the eroding values of Journalism Profession among practitioners in the country.

This is even as he commended the resilience and audacity of correspondents of various media organisations practicing in Borno state, despite threats of Boko Haram insurgency.

Prof. Gambo said this yesterday in Maiduguri during the Terenial Delegates Conference of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Borno state Council.

Gambo who was the Guest Speaker at the conference, in his speech titled ” NUJ: Leadership, professionalism, security and relevance of values “, noted that if Journalism as a profession does not survive, there will be no ground for a people to continue as Journalists.

He said:” Journalism is a Universal profession built on specific assumptions, ideals, values and practices that cannot be washed away by its practitioners; That in Nigeria or, this part of country, there seems to be significant deviation from the well established global professional framework, leading to a deterioration in the organization and practice of the procession.

“My one and only aim is to draw attention to the need for a radical change away from the business-as – usual approach to the management of the union which is what is ongoing. For any practice to qualify as profession, its practitioners must have among others, specialised, up-to-date training and knowledge.

“The NUJ, at both national and state levels, has established structures for enforcement of its ethics, but its members, deliberately or out of ignorance, actively engage in various forms of violation with impunity. While this is going on, the Union leadership looks on helplessly. The ethics committee of the union seems to have lost its relevance.

“In many states, members are left without any significant professional and job security. It is common for media managers, reporters and editors to be removed or replaced without any form of protest by the NUJ,” Prof. Gambo noted.

He added that professionals are expected to be the torch – bearers to society by insisting on adherence to due process, objectivity, impartiality, fairness, firmness, justice, balance, respect for the rule of law and the general protection of public interest.

“Based on the foregoing, therefore, any group (including, as in this case, Journalists), that claims to be professionals, must be ready to accept responsibility for their shortcomings against this well- established benchmark. Its leaders must intelligently and sincerely embrace change in order to guarantee the survival of the profession “, he said.

Meanwhile, in the keenly contested Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Borno state Council election conducted at the Musa Usman Secretariat Conference Hall, in Maiduguri, Bulama Talba of Information Chapel defeated Mohammed Adulsalam of Borno Radio Television (BRTV) to emerge Chairman, while Babagana Bukar of BRTV defeated Zara Alhassan to clinch the position of Vice Chairman.

Similarly, Hauwa Bata of Radio Nigeria Peace F.M defeated Ezekiel Musa of the Information Chapel to emerge treasurer. Chiroma Ali Ibrahim of Peace F.M defeated Falmata Abba of BRTV to become the Assistant Secretary.

The following were elected unopposed: Mohammed Ibrahim of NTA as Secretary; Dauda Iliya of Radio Nigeria as Financial Secretary while Saleh Habib of the Information Chapel is elected as Auditor