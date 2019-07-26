W/Bank Assisted Project Enhances Capacity Of 10,000 Farmers

The Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support Project (APPEALS) a World Bank assisted project has disclosed plans to build the capacity and agricultural productivity of no fewer than 10, 000 maize, ginger and dairy farmers in Kaduna State.

The state project coordinator, Dr. Yahaya Aminu stated this in Kaduna yesterday at a one-day awareness creation workshop on the implementation of the APPEALS project for farmers from the Kaduna central senatorial zone.

He said the programme is a World Bank assisted project of the federal government aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity of small and medium scale farmers and improve value addition along priority value chains in the participating states including Enugu, Cross Rivers, Kaduna, Kano, Kogi and Lagos.

According to him, “The participants are drawn from commodity interest groups or members of cooperative societies and Small and Medium Enterprises from the seven local governments in the Kaduna central senatorial zone including Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Birnin-Gwari, Chikun, Kajuru, Igabi and Giwa.

“The session will give participants the opportunity to understand the APPEALS project and understand the opportunities available in the value chain development programme and also understand further the eligibility criteria of benefiting from the project.”

He said the session would also enlighten participants on the difference between the support the APPEALS project is to give to cooperative societies and the support that is designed for Women and Youth Empowerment Project saying that there is some confusion among beneficiaries.

“The Women and Youth Empowerment Project is meant to support young men and women as well as people with disability who have certain level of educational qualification to be supported to engage into small scale agric business for eleven different value chains whereas, the support for the SMEs and the CIDs is focused on three value chains including dairy, maize and ginger.”

He also disclosed that the project will support farmers productivity and link them up to markets, facilitate consolidation of agricultural products and cottage processing, provide technical assistance and institutional support and increase productivity of the targeted value chains.

He noted that the project will last up till 2023 and it is targeting 10, 000 direct beneficiaries in Kaduna State who must be members of cooperatives.

The managing director of Zaidi Farms and a member of the APPEALS State Steering Committee, Idi Mukhtar in their respective speeches said the project would allow for exchange of ideas, which will ensure capacity building and increase productivity in the selected value chains.