Wase: North-Central Far Behind In Infrastructural Devt, Appointments

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, has called on stakeholders in the North-Central region to work together to improve the zone which he said is far behind in terms of infrastructural development and government appointments.

Wase said this while speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC) North-Central zonal executive committee meeting held in Abuja on Friday.

He said there is a need for the people of the region to join hands and work towards what the region deserves, adding that “to whom much is given, much is expected.”

The Deputy Speaker said: “I said I have demanded for federal character for the past eight years. And I will not mince words, in terms of infrastructural needs, we are far behind.

“I am the Deputy Speaker for Nigeria but I have my own constituency which is this particular zone. In terms of distribution of appointments. We are far behind. And the only way we can change the narrative is by coming together. We must come together as a family to ensure we carry ourselves along and pursue one common cause of a better zone and country.”

He added that even though the region is not agitating, the constitution provides for equitable distribution of resources.

“We are not going to agitate, but to announce and ensure that we push for good representation. They say to whom much is given, much is expected. And that is why we have to work together, all the governors and lawmakers, to ensure we earn for ourselves what we deserve,” Wase said.

He also expressed optimism that the APC will continue to grow from strength to strength in the region and across the country.

The Deputy Speaker promised an improved working relationship between the lawmakers and the party as well as their constituents.

“I want to say that I pledge that I will not let you down; I will do my best to ensure that we bring the needed change in terms of how we conduct ourselves at the National Assembly in relationship with our party and with our constituents so that the party will be stronger and grow from strength to strength,” he said.

“The National Assembly will collaborate not only with the national body but with the various state governments to ensure that we succeed in all our endeavours.”