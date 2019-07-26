We’re Now Getting Governance Right In Imo – Ihedioha

Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, in this interview with State House correspondents, says his administration is getting governance right and restoring confidence back to the system. He also speaks on myriads of issues concerning the state. JONATHAN NDA-ISAIAH was there for LEADERSHIP Friday.

On his first days in office

What we did is that when I came in I found out to my shock that there were accounts in the number that was reported in the media and of course so much leakages and we were not as a state making significant progress from the IGR. The IGR base of the state was very weak and when the IGR base is weak without having a productive economy, that obviously meant that we depended essentially on what came from federal allocations and of course other agencies being an oil producing state but most of these things were run without accountability and transparency like you may have found. It was something obviously in the breach of what it should be. It became necessary that we should find a way out and I set up a Financial Advisory Committee and the committee recommended that in view of where we are and because of our decision to instill a regime of fiscal discipline and a regime of transparency and accountability and of course to reduce the level of corruption in the state, we had to introduce the Treasury Single Account (TSA), which is not very ideal in many places but for us we felt we needed to start anew, we needed to confront the issues and begin to reposition our state as a state that will be alive to the demands expected of us by our people.

When the electorate voted us in, they believe in our ability to come and transform the state, to reign in a regime of transparency and accountability, that is what we are trying to do. So we have done that. But apart from that, we are strengthening the Bureau for Public Procurement in the state. If you check through the rankings in ease of doing business, Imo finished 34th out of 37 and in several ways we have been lagging behind, we have fallen back, deteriorated from where we used to be. Ours used to be a very civilised state, so we have a duty and conviction that we need to take it to that level. So, we have taken steps, closing the gap and we have enjoined the MDAs to work with the authorities to ensure that we can have an account to have a more accountable system of running the affairs of the state.

In which areas are you seeking help from the federal government?

Infrastructuraly we have significant federal roads in Imo. Most of them are not receiving attention, so it is important that we begin to rebuild the state in that manner. You won’t believe that in Imo there is nowhere that we have public water running, it is strange to believe but that is the fact. So, what do we do? We came in immediately, we have tried to activate the water corporation so that we can get water for the people.

So, we need the Federal Government support in all facets of the economy. Federal Government would need to support us in agriculture because the government we succeeded didn’t take advantage of government policies in agriculture. So we are working towards agricultural revolution to ensure that it becomes a source of revenue. So we need federal government’s support in that regard. We need support in education, we need support in the area of healthcare, we nee support in the area of building institutions.

You seem to be spending more time chasing your predecessor, does it not distract you?

No! That is not true. You are reading about the TSA and not about my predecessor. The TSA is an innovation we have introduced, it is something that people have applauded, it is a positive sign. Some days back, I addressed the people of the state to give a state of the state report after 50 days in office. I’m sure you must have followed that through, isn’t that innovative? Was it something they did before? It takes confidence, it takes assurance by yourself to come and begin to speak to people about what you have been able to attend to. We are re-fixing government, so I’m not talking about the past regime, that is not my focus.

The issue is that I have been bending over backwards, I have been putting pressure on a lot of people who want certain things done. I will tell you, for instance, the opacity in land administration in my state which you must have heard about and so stakeholders of the state who own those lands that were taken away from them have been on the government’s neck, putting a lot of pressure to investigate but I’m like just saying ‘take it easy, that is not what I’m here for’. We have to redesign the state, we want to regain confidence back in Imo. For instance, maybe you are aware that only recently we are restoring autonomy of local government administration in Imo state. Today, local government funds go to local government areas. We collaborate with them to ensure there is also accountability, sense of responsibility. So we are not focusing on what the man had done, we are focusing on what we are doing and for once, you give it to us that if a chief executive of a state says to his people ‘look I want to run a transparent government and an accountable government’, that is something significant you have to work upon. If you are restoring public water, that is something you are doing because you did not meet water. Am I going to say I met water when there was no water? Government House Owerri was disconnected from public power supply when I came, am I supposed to clap? The State Secretariat as we speak is still disconnected from public power for about eight years. Bridges are built in my state without iron rods, haven’t you heard about it, you have not read about it? You must have heard about it from people who visit Imo, am I supposed to clap? You are endangering the lives of Imo people. We don’t lead a government of propaganda, it is not about me and I don’t like talking about my predecessor in office, I’m talking about government, I am talking about focus, I am talking about the ideals of government, that what we are doing first is we are restoring confidence in the entire system. Judicial workers were being owed, was I the one that owed them? Didn’t you hear that they were not paid full salaries? So is it a crime if I say let’s sanitise the entire sector? Is that a crime? I come to Government House and I cannot operate from Government House, I don’t want to talk on all those things. So you don’t make complaints but I am saying we are moving forward. But of course because you are taking steps that people otherwise think it is impossible, it will meet with resistance. People spend their time on propaganda we are not focusing on distractions, we are focusing on our programmes.

On his plans to improve IGR

That is why I said that we are introducing TSA, first of all to block the loopholes. The 260 accounts that you are hearing about, what are those accounts? People claim that those accounts are for basic transactions. You said you are paying and government does not see the money, so we are taking steps to address it. I could have also say be paying me now I am the new man, how about that? So it means you don’t support the courage that we are displaying and the transparency that we are showing to say every money that you are paying to government must be paid to a particular account and have your receipt. Is it a wrong policy?

That is one way you begin to build your IGR without punishing the people, you don’t overtax. Part of what TSA would do for us is eliminate multiple taxations.

I am sure people in the state will tell you that I retain appointees of the former governor. Is that not good enough? The Head of Service I met, I’m still working with him, the Accountant-General I’m still working with him. How many people would do that? I’m here and the system is running. Except for the Permanent Secretaries that were unduly promoted over and above where they should be in the week that the last administration was leaving. What we did is to set up a committee to look into it. We brought in a former Permanent Secretary that has reputation and said look at these things, if they follow due process, no problem, if they did not, please advise us on what to do. You don’t put a Level 14 officer over and above a Level 17 officer, it kills the morale of the officers of the state. So we are restoring confidence back to the service. The narratives in Imo are quite wonderful now. So I don’t need to advertise what we are doing.

The schools are falling, bridges are collapsing. You may have heard about that. Flyovers are collapsing, you want me to run a state where people would be dying because they fall into bridges? Erosion is eating up everywhere, you would not pay counterpart fund just to get projects being run in the state.

We are bringing civility into governance.

What is your administration doing to address the problems the oil producing areas of Imo state are passing through?

The deputy governor is from the oil producing areas. One of the first things I tackled. I thought there was a need to address that quest, I had to identified a young man I know has the capacity, he has been a councilor, local government chairman and a House of Representatives member, and I asked him to be my running mate. As I’m here, he is acting and complementing my work, so they can’t complain. I chose a deputy governor who is active so they can’t talk about representation again. Unlike the past, the administration of Oil Minerals Producing Areas Development Commissio (OMPADEC) today is completely in the hands of the oil producing areas. We have also taken steps to ensure that we connect power to Oguta. We have visited Oguta immediately we came, I took members-elect of the State House of Assembly for a retreat and induction programme for two days. Today, Imo State House of Assembly is legislating unlike what we had in the past. We are pumping them with executive Bills and we have encouraged them to begin to initiate private backed Bills so that the state can begin to function as a democracy again as it is. So those complaints cannot be there again.

The Ada Palm estate that we had which was the largest palm estate, we are taking steps now to revamp it. Let’s return this back to the people and we have taken very positive steps in that regard. I am sure the narratives you get from Imo under my watch is that of a participatory administration and administration that is very transparent.

What are the things you discussed with Mr. President?

You can’t meet the president without mentioning the support you want from your state. Obviously, yes.

What are you doing about attracting investors to Imo State?

About bringing investments, first, you have to set governance right and restoring confidence back to the system. Earlier I talked about ranking and I said that Imo finished 34 out of 37 which is very bad. That is not the Imo that we know, it is a resource based naturally but the outcome has not been impressive. So we are restoring confidence which is what we are doing. The introduction of TSA alone has shot up the people’s confidence in the administration that we are running. That is one way to say ‘investors come in’. Now we setup a desk for ease of doing business so that we can improve on our ranking of ease of doing business. So confidence, confidence, confidence is what we are restoring in our people. Of course the feedback we are getting from investors are huge and development partners are beginning to look at Imo. Before I came in, NewMap and all the wonderful programmes of Federal Government were not running in our state. You can ask the World Bank they would tell you. Counterpart funding were not paid but immediately I came in we started paying all the counterpart funding. We have opened the relationship and we are building confidence, in that way people would begin to come back to the state.

Imo is now a preferred destination for investors. We would do things devoid of propaganda.

What was the president’s response to your requests?

Of course I’m very impressed by his response. He assured that the federal government would support us in what we are doing. I am certain that by the time we keep doing things the way we are doing, it will enhance the symbiotic relationship between the federal government and the state government.