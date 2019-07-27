2019, Kogi Politics And A Ray Of Hope

Kogi State certainly has enough natural and human resources that can reposition the State to enviable height, especially in the areas of internally generated revenue, industrialisation, foreign investments and world class tourism.

The seeming eternal stagnation of the state in the hands of past leaders that have plagued the Confluence State with mediocrity from “the shadow of the valley of death,” calls for concern.

To explore the untapped potential in the state, all hands must be on deck to vote credible candidates who in their words and deeds are committed to ensuring that the state occupies its rightful position in the scheme of affairs of the nation. One of such trusted and effective sons of the soil who has recently sprung up to join other contenders to rescue Kogi and place it on the map of true is none other than the businessman and social reformer, Alhaji Aminu Suleiman of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Suleiman, who says he is not out to play politics, but to build the state, added that he will go to the end of the earth to fix Kogi, if given the mandate by the people. Kogi citizens, he said, must enjoy the proceeds of all natural resources that nature has bestowed on them.

Aminu, a chartered quantity surveyor and world renowned projects consultant, boasted that he would bring a freshness that had hitherto never been enjoyed by citizens of Kogi.

Speaking aboard an Emirates Airline flight enroute Abuja from Dubai, the aspirant said he had never thought it possible that any state could be so blessed and unfortunate at the same time, in the manner that Kogi had been.

When reminded that many aspirants before him had made fiery promises only to disappoint the masses upon assumption of office, Aminu said, “Only a man cursed by the gods will see the way citizens are suffering and still lack the conscience to do the right thing.

“I do not believe that all Nigerians will make bad leaders. Voters need to just look beyond the campaign gifts and decide for themselves if they want capacity that will better their future or they want to keep being insulted by the offers of irrelevant, fleeting items that hold their future captive. As for me, I talk and I do.”

– Akindele is a freelance journalist