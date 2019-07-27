Akeredolu To Senate: Ignore Faceless Group, Confirm Alasoadura

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has appealed to the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to ignore any malicious opposition to the nomination of Senator Tayo Alasoadura as a member of the Federal Executive Council.

Akeredolu who also asked the senate to ignore a call from the faceless group by the name APC Solidarity Stakeholders described the call for the withdrawal of Alasoadura’s nomination by the group as a “contrived distraction which stands logic in the head”.

The governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, noted that the said group only exits in the hallucinating minds of a few individuals who have surrendered themselves to ignoble self-abnegation.

According to the governor, ” Alasoadura, who served meritoriously as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is one of the few enviable brains behind the Petroleum Industry and Governance Bill (PIGB) which currently awaits Presidential Assent.

“As a Chartered Accountant of over thirty years’ experience who doubled as chairman of the Finance Commissioners’ Forum for six years while he served as Finance Commissioner in Ondo State, Mr. Governor believes strongly that not only APC but the entire citizenry in the State will derive maximum benefit from his stay at the Federal Executive Council.”

While describing as puerile, the argument that Alasoadura worked against the APC in the last elections, Akeredolu said there could not have been a better ministerial nominee from the APC in Ondo State than Alasoadura at the moment.

Akeredolu, who further expressed satisfaction that all stakeholders, including the Ondo State House of Assembly, considered Alasoadura as a worthy party leader who has demonstrated immense hard work, dedication, and loyalty to the APC.

His words: ” For emphasis, the so-called group is not just faceless. It is a divisive aberation unknown to all legitimate organs of the All Progressives Congress (APC). To say the least, the group merely exits in the hallucinating minds of a few individuals who have surrendered themselves to ignoble self-abnegation.

“Mr. Governor considers the call for the withdrawal of Alasoadura’s nomination as a contrived distraction which stands logic in the head. For the records, Alasoadura, who served meritoriously as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is one of the few enviable brains behind the Petroleum Industry and Governance Bill (PIGB) which currently awaits Presidential Assent.

” He dismisses such as a paradox that the Ministerial nominee was rather, a victim of conspiracy on the part of those who wanted everything to go their own way in the APC. This was in spite of the fact that Alasoadura was fielded unopposed through an automatic ticket, by the National leadership of the party as a senatorial candidate in the last election.”