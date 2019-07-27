COVER STORIES
Arewa Pastors Caution CAN Over Attacks On PMB
Arewa Pastors Non- Denominational Initiative for Peace (APNIP), has cautioned the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), under the leadership of Rev Dr Samson Ayokunle and Rev Dr Yakubu Pam, over their multiple attacks on President Muhammadu Buhari.
The national chairman of the Arewa Pastors, His Lordship, Dr John Abu Richard, who made the call during a press briefing, yesterday, in Abuja, called on CAN to immediately apologise to the president over the unwarranted attacks.
He said, “We caution CAN leadership to immediately apologise to the Nigerian Christians for going against the objectives that form the association and should resign from their positions for allowing themselves to be used by some certain quarters of politicians to heat up the polity.
“CAN leadership now instigates the Nigerian Christians to hate President Muhammadu Buhari, build tensions and are trying to divide the country along religious lines and if possible cause religious war’’.
He noted that CAN leadership has dabbled into high sensitive national security issues that could set the entire country on fire.
He said the most worrisome is that, this is not their field of operation adding that “as clergymen, we are charged by our Holy Book to pray for our leaders irrespective of tribe and religion.
He said the agenda of CAN is to discredit the government of President Buhari and turn the mind of Nigerians against the government.
