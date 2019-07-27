NEWS
Army Commence Rehabilitation/Construction of 1m litre Water Treatment Plant in Plateau
The Nigeria Army has commenced the construction of one million litres per day water treatment plant at Maxwell Khobe Cantonment Rukuba, near Jos.
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, during the ground breaking on Saturday said the facility would address the water needs of the cantonment and the surrounding communities.
Buratai, who was represented by Maj.-Gen. John Malu, Commander, Corps Engineers, said that the initiative was in line with his vision to have professionally responsive Nigerian Army to play its constitutional role.
He said that the General Officer Commanding (GOC), having identified water as one of the challenges faced by residents of the cantonment, decided to rehabilitate the collapsed dam.
“The dam collapsed and is no longer functional, and therefore, he carried out a feasibility study and feels that should be rehabilitated to provide water for the barracks community.
“The ground breaking today will spur the GOC to go ahead with the work and ensure that the barracks and neighbouring communities get portable water.
“It is expected that when completed, it will produce one million litres of drinkable water per day,” the chief of army Staff said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that before the ground breaking, Buratai inspected some ongoing projects including the construction/renovation of some blocks at the 3 Division Training School.
The army boss also inspected the renovation of Nigerian Army Hospital Rukuba.
He inspected the renovations of the Mosque, the Catholic and Protestant churches in the cantonment. (NAN).
MOST READ
Gov Ayade Congratulates Jeddy Agba On Ministerial Nomination
Court Proscribes Shi’ite Movement Terrorists Organisation
Army Commence Rehabilitation/Construction of 1m litre Water Treatment Plant in Plateau
Buratai Charges Army on Regular Exercise, Sporting Activities
Poverty Alleviation Panacea to Insecurity – Amaechi
FIFA U-20 Female W/Cup: Edo Is Prepared To Host World, Obaseki Assures
Step Up Funding For Education Sector, Gana Urges FG
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Chief Cook Of 7 Ex-Presidents Lives In Penury
- COLUMNS14 hours ago
Suleiman: When A Nation Hates Honest Leadership
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Arewa Pastors Caution CAN Over Attacks On PMB
- NEWS15 hours ago
Araraume Vs Ihedioha: Drama At Imo Governorship Election Tribunal
- NEWS15 hours ago
Kogi Gov Releases N58m For Anchors Borrowers Scheme
- FEATURED16 hours ago
Never Allow People Discourage You – Safiya
- FEATURES15 hours ago
Ifa Fiesta That Examines Nation’s Security Challenges
- SPONSORED13 hours ago
[18+ ONLY] Safe Yourself From Embarrassment Today! Get Permanent Cure For Premature Ejaculation,Weak Erection And Other Sexual Dysfuntions, Last At Least 35 Mins In The Other Room