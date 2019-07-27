Army Commence Rehabilitation/Construction of 1m litre Water Treatment Plant in Plateau

The Nigeria Army has commenced the construction of one million litres per day water treatment plant at Maxwell Khobe Cantonment Rukuba, near Jos.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, during the ground breaking on Saturday said the facility would address the water needs of the cantonment and the surrounding communities.

Buratai, who was represented by Maj.-Gen. John Malu, Commander, Corps Engineers, said that the initiative was in line with his vision to have professionally responsive Nigerian Army to play its constitutional role.

He said that the General Officer Commanding (GOC), having identified water as one of the challenges faced by residents of the cantonment, decided to rehabilitate the collapsed dam.

“The dam collapsed and is no longer functional, and therefore, he carried out a feasibility study and feels that should be rehabilitated to provide water for the barracks community.

“The ground breaking today will spur the GOC to go ahead with the work and ensure that the barracks and neighbouring communities get portable water.

“It is expected that when completed, it will produce one million litres of drinkable water per day,” the chief of army Staff said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that before the ground breaking, Buratai inspected some ongoing projects including the construction/renovation of some blocks at the 3 Division Training School.

The army boss also inspected the renovation of Nigerian Army Hospital Rukuba.

He inspected the renovations of the Mosque, the Catholic and Protestant churches in the cantonment. (NAN).