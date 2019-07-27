SPORTS
Djokovic Withdraws From Rogers Cup
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Rogers Cup, he said yesterday.
Djokovic, who won Wimbledon earlier this month for his 16th Grand Slam title, is a four-time champion at the Rogers Cup. The event rotates between Montreal and Toronto.
“I’m sorry to announce that I decided to pull out of Rogers Cup,” Djokovic said in the statement. “With the support of my team, I have decided to give my body longer rest and recovery time before coming back again to play.
“I love Canada and I have many friends there that always make me feel like I’m at home and I’m looking forward to coming back again to play in front of all of you in Montreal.”
With Djokovic out, Rafael Nadal will be the top seed in the event that opens Aug. 2 at IGA Stadium. Nadal won last year in Toronto. Roger Federer pulled out two weeks ago.
MOST READ
Gad Congratulates Agbo, Charges Other Reps C’ttee Chairs To Quickly Stabilise the Nigerian State From Total Collapse
Onitsha Traditional Council Unveils New Website
CBN Clarifies Proposed Policy On Restriction To Milk Importation
N16bn Not Missing In My Office- HoS
ERGP Revitalising Economy, Says PMB
Focus More On Research, ABU VC Urges Postgraduate Students
NAF Deepens Ties With Bangladesh On Capacity Building
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS20 hours ago
Before Abuja Goes Up In Flames
- WORLD20 hours ago
Erdogan Says Turkey Will Turn Elsewhere If U.S. Will Not Sell F-35 Jets
- AGRICULTURE19 hours ago
Olam And The Challenge Of Poultry Business
- ENTERTAINMENT23 hours ago
…Davido, Chris Brown release ‘Blow My Mind’
- OPINION19 hours ago
Kogi West And Governor Bello’s Reelection Bid
- BUSINESS20 hours ago
Airtel Africa Records More Than Double Pretax Profit In Q1
- OPINION19 hours ago
Sokoto REC Deserves Commendation, Not Condemnation
- OPINION19 hours ago
Re- Aisha Buhari Right On NSIP