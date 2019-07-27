Edo: Expect Crisis Where All Assembly Members Are Of Same Party – Idada

Brigadier General Ikponmwen Idada (rtd) is a former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army and a constitutional lawyer. He speaks on some national issues and the Edo Assembly imbroglio. PATRICK OCHOGA met him

As an elder statesman, what are your views on the current crisis rocking the Edo state house of assembly?

The issue is definitely a problem for Edo State now and by extension the rest of Nigeria because what happens in a state like Edo, the Heart Beat of the Nation, is not unlikely to boomerang and affect other states of the country.

It is too late in time not to admit that there is an imbroglio in the affairs of the Edo State House of Assembly vis-à-vis the executive arm of government. To me, this ought not to have happened. It is a sad development for not only Edo State but indeed for the nation as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which appears not to be in charge. Nobody expects it to happen when there is party philosophy, party discipline and where there is commitment to the wellbeing of the state.

The problem, to my mind started when we have a House of Assembly that was entirely made up of one party, 24 over 24 APC members. I don’t know how you people saw it, but I saw it as a danger to democracy. How it happened is not the issue for discussion now, but the truth is that it is a dangerous development to our democracy. It is dangerous because when a state puts all its eggs in one basket, a lot of damage may happen within a twinkle of an eye. If the House was constituted of different parties, it would have been difficult for this kind of situation to arise.

Now, some people think, and of course, it depends on what side of the divide the people talking or writing belong; some say Governor Godwin Obaseki is an ingrate, he is fighting the man who made him governor, others say Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is overbearing; he wants to dictate the tune in a state whose Government House he has since left and when he is supposed to be concerned with the affairs of the nation and how to run the party well. I believe that when you start a dangerous trend, you expect a retaliatory measure. I do not find it easy to blame Governor Obaseki in the light of what I have come to like so far.

The belief is rife that the state Assembly was set to impeach the governor by the majority of members of the House who are loyal to APC National Chairman as against the few who said that it should not be so.

So, take it or leave it, this kind of thing was bound to happen if all were alright that you made a proclamation for the convening of the House of Assembly and thereby set the stage for swearing them in; it may be regular, it may not be more regular if the timing for this swearing in is odd.

But having said so, it appears that in this country, especially, among our politicians, it is an issue of survival of the fittest and it is also the issue of use all you can to preserve yourself and the system you think you come from. So, this is what has happened, it is a sad and unholy development. I don’t intend to castigate anybody. The people are the best judge.

You can deceive a few people sometimes, and some people at times, but not all the people at every time. Edo people know where the main problem is, I will not like to be bias in my reaction by taking a stand on who is wrong or not.

Some people may be confused when you say Edo people know where the main problem is…

The main issue is that the development should not have happened. The party ought to have conducted itself better in a more credible way to prevent this type of ugly situation. That there is a problem is no more in doubt. The national chairman of the party said what happened in Edo State was shameful; I am ashamed of what happened in Edo State and Bauchi State on one hand and there goes the governor on the other hand that the national chairman did not reach out to all the parties involved before reaching a conclusion and therefore his views were biased and did not give proper value to the concept of fair hearing.

So, obviously, there is a problem; a clash between two important personalities of the same party and I think that ought not to have happened in a place where the interest of the people is foremost; in a place where the party is supposed to represent the best in terms of governance, attitude and wellbeing of the people.

What is your take on Federal Government’s sudden suspension of the RUGA Scheme for resettling of the nomadic cattle herders in the country in view of the argument that he wants to give land to the Fulani of his ethnic extraction?

I think this is one area where the President must be extremely very careful. We cannot and I emphasise, we cannot, achieve a declared good intention through an illegal measure. Procedure is very important in anything. We are running a constitutional government in Nigeria and constitutional government means that the constitution is the basic law. Any law that is inconsistent with the constitution is bound to be null and void, and of no consequence.

Therefore, any policy of government derives its legitimacy from the constitution and all laws must be justifiable in the life of the constitution. The problem between the herdsmen and farmers should not be resolved by resorting to sentiments. The law must take its course.

Government must think and come to the best measure to ensure that this crisis between farmers and herdsmen is resolved and you are not going to solve it by illegal means. You are not going to solve it by resorting to uncivilized method and approach.

As a retired Army General, what can you make out of the worsening security situation across some states in the country?

The security situation in this country is disgusting and points to a serious danger. I do not mean to say that nobody is working, I can tell you that some of the security heads that I know mean well; they are hardworking, but the situation is beyond them in more ways than one. The institutional decay is beyond them. I have been shouting and I mean it for over 15 years that there is no way the Nigerian government or the security apparatus can deliver on security unless there is a serious overhaul in the security architecture of this country.

I have said it consistently that there is so much overlap, so much duplication in the responsibilities and duties of various organs of security. I have said continuously that we have to move away from this broad talk about security and begin to identify what is defence, what is intelligence and what is law enforcement. You cannot give law enforcement work to a defence institution, or give defence responsibility to law enforcement agencies like Immigration, Prisons or Fire Service. What we are operating now is essentially what we inherited from the military.

There is this threat by the National Assembly that if the Edo State House of Assembly is not properly constituted, it might take over the House. What is your view on that?

Well, the constitution provides that when the state House of Assembly cannot function properly, the National Assembly takes over the role. I will re-emphasise what I said before. There is expectation and it is legal and constitutional expectation that all those who won election into the House are properly sworn-in. So, when it becomes a matter of some being sworn-in, others not being sworn in, there is definitely a problem and nobody can run away from that.

But, like I asked before; what led to that? It is a matter of survival. The question again is: Can two wrongs make a right? The answer is no. So, I make bold to say that APC has a problem in Edo State as far as this matter is concerned and it is squarely and properly APC’s problem and the APC is the ruling party. The party has been indicted in this matter and the government which is a product of this same party stands indicted.

The problem is so serious that even the Oba of Benin, our traditional ruler had to go to Abuja to plead with the President to intervene. Why can’t the leadership run the affairs in a way that accords common sense; the way that is in line with the expectation and the letters and spirit of the constitution? This is another way of questioning our preparedness for democracy.

We have adopted the democratic norms in line with the rest of the world; it is a shame if we cannot practice democracy in the way the rest of the world expects us.