EFCC Warns Sokoto Against Quest For Easy Money

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Sokoto zonal office has warned the people of the state against undue quest for easy money.

Giving the advice before parading some suspected fraudsters, EFCC Zonal Head, Abdullahi Lawal said since his assumption of office as the head of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states he has come to realized that Sokoto people easily fall prey to fraudsters because of undue quest for quick money.

Backing his claims on that, the EFCC zonal head said, they arrested one Hamzat Muhammed Bashar who collected monies from unsuspecting investors to the tune of over 78 million naira.

According to EFCC, Hanzat who operates a business name as Hamga Investment Resources Limited through a radio advertisement said he was going to give 20 percent return on investment to investors, hence getting unsuspecting persons cheaply.

The EFCC zonal head also paraded a director and 3 others in the ministry of works for allegedly diverting 3 months salaries of about 18 workers of the community neighbourhood watch and Sokoto Marshal.

According to him, Tukur Lando Yabo, a Director of works, Tureta local government, another councilor, Social Welfare, Hon Abubakar Nasarawa Maigishiri, Cashier of the Ministry of Social Welfare and Community Development, Danjuma Ibrahim and another staff of the ministry, Sambo Abdullahi were arrested for conspiracy, stealing and diversion of public funds to the tune of 980,000.00.

The EFCC scribe divulged that the suspects have however confessed to commission of the crime and returned 300,000.00 so far from the amount diverted.