Emir Sanusi, Others Honoured By London Varsity

The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, yesterday, bag honourary doctorate award in Finance at the 2019 Graduation ceremonies of the SOAS University of London.

Emir Sanusi was among other pioneering figures in the fields of law, literature, journalism, and finance honoured at this year’s graduation ceremonies of the university.

A statement from the university listed other awardees as award-winning journalist, Lindsey Hilsum; editor, broadcaster and critic, Margaret Busby; and human rights lawyer, Nursyahbani Katjasungkana.

The institution said the Emir was honoured for pioneering the introduction of Islamic banking into the Nigerian banking sector and his anti-corruption work in the financial industry.

It said the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the university in its citation noted that the Emir has consistently brought his wealth of expertise to resolving significant development challenges including public health, girl-child education and reforms of Muslim family law as well as the systems of zakat and auqaf (endowments).

Director of SOAS, Baroness Valerie Amos, said: “Our honourary awardees this year are all remarkable people who have been pioneers and innovators and sought to bring about change in the world. Their work has furthered the public’s understanding of conflict and humanitarian affairs; demonstrated how to tackle high-level corruption in often complex situations; paved the way for greater diversity in publishing; and fought for and gained recognition for women’s rights in Indonesia. Their achievements reflect the values, which are important to us at SOAS and I am delighted to welcome them to our community.”

SOAS University of London President and renowned humanitarian, Dame Graça Machel, gave an inspirational president’s speech at the 2019 SOAS graduation ceremonies in which she called on graduates to become the next generation of leaders who drive change, find solutions to the world’s problems and end inequality.