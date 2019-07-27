Evolve Strategy On Regional Integration, Economy, APC Tasks North Central

The governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has charged the North Central states to fashion out strategies that will enhance regional integration and economic development, adding that the zone ought to tap into its abundant mineral deposits to give the nation an alternative to oil revenues.

The party further called on governors, lawmakers, ministers and party leaders from the zone to come together through strategic engagement in policies and programmes that would benefit the people in the zone and the country at large.

The APC National Vice Chairman (North Central), Alhaji Sulaiman Wambai, who gave the charge lamented that the zone which comprised of Nasarawa, Kogi, Kwara, Plateau, Niger and Benue states, was losing billions of naira due lack of economic development agenda.

Wambail spoke in Abuja during the North Central Zonal Meeting/Mini Convention, where the position of the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, was also ratified.

Issa-Onilu had since replaced the former NPS, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party in 2018. The position was zoned to Kwara State in the North Central by the National Executive Committee of the APC.

Wambai stated that the global economic development showed clearly that the immediate future of Nigeria depended on the zone than oil in the South-south which the country had relied on.

He said, “While it is true that we rely mainly on oil from the South-south geo-political zone for national revenue, no one can deny the fact that the North Central remains the food basket of the nation. There are a lot our states can do and achieve together if we work closely to take advantage of our resources. We can gain a lot economically if we use our location to our collective advantage.

“Each of our state in the zones has better and bigger arable land than Kebbi state. It is a surprise that billions of Nigeria money is being deployed to Kebbi state through the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Anchor Borrower Programme for agriculture and rice production.

“Our zone should naturally attract these billions with the land we have to grow rice. Our state government can take full economic advantage of this through collective bargaining. We lose huge revenue that could come from our location because we currently do not have a North Central agenda for economic development. We are due for an economic summit in the zone. We urge our governors to look into it.”

The zonal chairman, however, said that the North Central was the most politically stable to the ruling party compared to other zones and deserved better placement in appointments.

“If we want to mitigate the full contribution of our zone to be equitable with our reward, we need to have a better and more improved synergy with our legislatures, governors, as well as the party; by doing so, we would take full advantage of the national policy by getting better ministries, agencies and parastatals,” he added.

While acknowledging Lafia, Nassarawa state capital as the headquarter of the APC North Central zone, Wambai proposed that for administrative convenience, an office be cited in Abuja for secretariat work and meetings.