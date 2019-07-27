FCT FA Unveils Youth Devt Partnership Deal With Juventus, Bayern Munich

Federal Capital Territory Football Association (FCT FA) has unveiled a strategic partnership with VOE Solutions, who operate the official Juventus Academy in Nigeria, and VOE Foundation, the presenting partner of FC Bayern for the Bayern Youth Cup in Nigeria.

As part of the agreement, the Series A champions, Juventus will set up a football academy in the FCT in collaboration with the FA to develop young players, coaches and referees, while the best young players in FCT will feature in the 2020 edition of the FC Bayern Youth Cup with a chance to representing the country at the World finals in Allianz Arena, Germany.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, FCT FA Chairman, Adam Mouktar Mohammed, said the new board of FA under his leadership remains focused and totally committed to the development of football in FCT. He explained that the partnership is part of the deliberate attempt to take football in FCT and Nigeria in general to the next level.

He said Nigeria is endowed with enormous and exciting footballing potential and seek for support and suggestions of stakeholders to move the game of football forward.

“This is auspicious day for football in FCT by extension, Nigeria. Nigeria is endowed with enormous and exciting football potentials, what you will call rough diamonds.

“But we need to polish these assets to give them a lot more value and that is why we have made a deliberate attempt to collaborate with two of Europe’s major football brands to assist us in our pursuit,” Muhammed said.

Project consultant, Victor Edeh in his presentation, said the Juventus Academy will cater for players from age 4 to 17 with the top players rewarded with scholarship and access to international tournaments and training in Italy every year.

FCT FA is collaborating with VOE Solutions to develop and implement the FA’s agenda for football development by attracting programmes that will bring football in the FCT at par with the top programmes around the world.

“FCT FA is committed to the provision and improvement of facilities across the area councils of the FCT and have also commenced moves to affiliate with an international football federation for coaching and refereeing courses.”

The FCT FA is exploring possibilities to affiliate with England, Scotland or the Ireland federations.