FIRS Renovates, Furnishes Nigerian Military School Hall In Zaria

The Executive Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Babatunde Fowler, has commissioned the Nigerian Military School, Zaria’s Ogundeko Hall, which was newly renovated and furnished by the FIRS.

Fowler stressed the need for other corporate organisations to contribute to the development of security institutions.

He also called on corporate organisations to support security institutions in the discharge of their responsibilities.

This was as the former Head of State, General AbdulSalami Abubakar, commended FIRS and called others to emulate the organisation.

Gen. Abubakar asked Nigerians to pray for peace, unity and development of Nigeria.

Both General Abubakar and the FIRS boss, Fowler made the calls in Zaria on Saturday at the 2018/2019 annual speech and prize giving day of the Nigerian Military School (NMS).

FIRS boss said, the armed forces have contributed in no small measures to the security of Nigeria against eternal and internal aggressions.

Fowler said: “Some people might be wondering what is the relationship between the military and revenue institutions like ours;, but the honest truth is that, we work for the same objective of developing our nation.

“Recently when I paid courtesy visit to the Chief of Army Staff, I told him that, we work for the same objective, we look for the finance, you go to the war front to ensure the security our nation.

“People go into different professions and occupations for different reasons, but anyone that has chosen the military, has chosen to protect the country and laid down his or her life for the peace and security of the country.

“So, the contributions and sacrifices of members of the armed forces are enormous, hence our resolve to contribute our own quota to assist them in the discharge of the responsibilities. There is however need for other corporate organisations to do same, as government alone cannot do everything.’ He said.

Fowler, however, urged the graduating boys to be good ambassadors of the school, saying that, they may see their number as small in the larger society, but they should thrive to be like ’pinch of salt’ which determines the taste of a large pot of soup.

In his address, General AbdulSalami Abubakar who was the Special Guest of Honour at the event, said NMS has lived up to its expectation of producing junior leaders for the Nigerian Armed Forces.

While charging the graduating boys to prepare for the task ahead of them in the military career, the former Head of State asked Nigerians to pray for peace, unity and development of the country.

“Let us all pray that the Almighty God in His infinite magnanimity grant our dear nation Nigeria the much-needed peace, tranquility and national unity, cohesion and development.” He urged.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commandant of the school, Brig-General Mohammed Bunza, said the school has maintained its old tradition of disciplined and urged graduating boys to be good ambassadors of their alma-mata.

Gen. Bunza who highlighted the challenges of the school and the efforts of the Chief of Army Staff and others to address them, expressed appreciation to the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Mr. Babatunde Fowler for remodeling and furnishing the Ogundeko Hall.

Highlights of the occasion was presentation of prizes to outstanding student who distinguished themselves in both academic and military training, as well as best teachers and instructors.