Focus More On Research, ABU VC Urges Postgraduate Students

The vice chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Professor Ibrahim Garba, has charged the newly admitted postgraduate students to concentrate on their studies and put more emphasis on research, in order to enable them to complete their courses within the stipulated period. The VC made the call at the 2018/2019 postgraduate matriculation ceremony held at main campus of the University Samaru, Zaria.

The vice chancellor, represented by the deputy vice chancellor, Administration, Professor Zubairu Abubakar, stated that, 16,000 students applied for postgraduate studies, but only 9,570 were lucky to secure the admission. He, therefore, congratulated them and assured them of good conducive learning atmosphere during their stay in the university.

While presenting tips on security, the chief security officer of the university, Col Jibrin Tukur (RTD) urged the students to distance themselves from all social vices that would lead them out of the University.