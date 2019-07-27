Gad Congratulates Agbo, Charges Other Reps C’ttee Chairs To Quickly Stabilise the Nigerian State From Total Collapse

Good governance advocate, Ameh Peter Gad has congratulated, Hon (Dr) Francis Ottah Agbo representing Ado, Okpokwu and Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State at the House of Representatives on his appointment as the Chairman, House Standing Committee on Drugs and Narcotics and member of various Committees in the Green Chamber.

Agbo’s appointment was announced on Thursday on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila who also named him as the Spokesman for the Minority Caucus of the House.

The Speaker also appointed Hon. Agbo as a member of the following Standing Committees of the House:

1. Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

2. Nigerian Navy

3. Industry

4. Agriculture Colleges & Institutions

5. Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC)

6. FCT Area Council and Ancillary Matters

7. Civil Societies and Development Partners

8. House Adhoc Committee on Recruitment.

Congratulating Hon. Agbo Gad said, “I heartily congratulate my brother, Hon (Dr) Francis Ottah Agbo on his many appointments in the House and I have assurances that he would make his constituents proud.

“With the recent composition of leadership and membership of the various committees by the speaker of the House of Representative, it has become very important to remind the members of the huge responsibilities and task ahead of them, and the need for them to quickly settle down and help stabilise the Nigerian state.

“Clearly Nigeria is at the moment going through a lot of challenges ranging from general insecurity to drug abuse among the youth. And we need focus and purposive leadership at this point in time to take us to the promised land”.

Speaking on the alarming rate of drugs abuse in Nigeria, the social development worker said, “the intake of illicit drugs and drug abuse is on the increase in several states and even among women. “While I congratulate Hon. Francis Ottah Agbo on his appointment as Chairman House Committee on Drugs, Narcotics and Financial Crime, I will also like to urge him to bring his wealth of experience and help reduce the negative usage and impact of Drugs and Narcotics in the country”.

Afripost