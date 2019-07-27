I Believe My Daughter Is Alive – Leah Sharibu ’s Father

Father of Leah, the only Dapchi schoolgirls still in Boko Haram den, Nathan Sharibu, has faulted a trending video liked to the insurgents that his daughter has been killed by the terrorists.

Sharibu told LEADERSHIP Weekend in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital that, “no matter how long it takes, my hope is still alive that my daughter will come back alive from Boko Haram captivity. I still look forward to that day and I am confident that she will return.”

Although Sharibu said that he had not seen the video in circulation, he called on President Muhammadu Buhari and other prominent Nigerians and groups to do everything possible to rescue his daughter, like others.

He said: “I’m sure my daughter is alive, I am also praying that sooner or later she would get her freedom from the captivity of the insurgents,” he said.

Sharibu appealed to both the federal and state governments to renegotiate with the sect members for the release of Leah,

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the 15-year-old school girl, who has spent over 443 days in the Boko Haram captivity, was earlier said to be on her way to freedom by security agencies. It was alleged that her head bleeds because of the condition she had found herself.

He also pleaded with Boko Haram to release her unconditionally, stressing that “I am bothered by the recent silence about my daughter’s case, but I still want to cry to the president. I want the world to know that, my eyes are still wet with tears over my daughter’s abduction. By the grace of God she would be released.

“I will continue to cry until my daughter returns to me. I personally monitored the video that she appeared which was allegedly released by Boko Haram where she called on the authorities to save her from her abductors.

“I want to beg the federal, state government and other international agencies to do something about my daughter to be released,” he said.

He commended the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Yobe state government to rescue the girl and urged them to do more.

He also thanked the Christian and Muslims communities for what they have been doing for the family.

Free Leah, Grace, Others, CAN Pleads With PMB

Meanwhile, the president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Samson Ayokunle, has called on President Buhari to ensure the release of Miss Leah Sharibu, Grace Taku, and other hostages in the den of Boko Haram terrorists.

He stressed that the association believed strongly that Leah is still alive, hail and hearty, adding that she and others must be set free from the captivity.

In a statement signed by his special assistant, Media, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, the CAN president said that the association had watched a video of Boko Haram terrorists’ camp where Grace Taku, an aid worker of Action for Hunger, appealed to the federal government for their release.

He said that CAN and other well-meaning Nigerians and those in Diaspora seek her freedom as well as five other victims, who were recently attacked and abducted by their captors.

The group recalled that Boko Haram sect sometimes in April this year reportedly kidnapped a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Abraham Amuta, and a cleric with Living Faith Church (Winners’ Chapel), identified as Pastor Moses Oyeleke in Borno State.

CAN said that it has not heard anything about their whereabouts.