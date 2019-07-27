Ifa Fiesta That Examines Nation’s Security Challenges

The ancient city widely known as the cradle of Yoruba culture and civilization, Ile-Ife was highly populated with people from across the globe as Ifa faithful marked this year’s World Ifa festival day at the Ifa Temple, Oke Itase.

The city was log-jammed as all the hotels, guesthouses and inns were fully booked a month ahead of the festival. Ifa festival is to the adherents of Ifa a very important one. Thus, it was a gathering of all Ifa faithful, tourists and others all over Nigeria and across the globe.

This year festival was the first time the newly installed Araba Agbaye, His Eminence Owolabi Awodotun Aworeni, Makoranwale II would be supervising the festival as the spiritual head. The festival is held every first Saturday in June and it marks the beginning of a new year according to the Yoruba calendar globally. The New Year usually commences with the climbing of Orunmila Temple (Ifa Temple) at Oke Itase, first Saturday in June with prayers to usher in the new year.

His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II felicitated with Araba Agbaye and all Ifa adherents on the new year and 2019 World Ifa Festival. He stated that Ifa verses are words of Olodumare which give relief to every human problem.

He congratulated Araba Agba and also expressed his happiness on his maturity for the way he reconciled aggrieved individuals with Ifa practices. Thus, he affirmed that this year edition was well organized in comparism with previous ones.

The city was full of fun-fare, dance and praise singing by different groups from all walks of life till the wee hours of the following day while economic activities in the ancient city was all time high due to the heavy crowd that attended the festival.

The Eminence’ New Year messages were centred on the following issues-security, education, tourism, importance of the Yoruba language in everyday activities, integrity, patriotism, truth and steadfastness and host of others when addressing the Ifa adherents on June 1, 2019.

On security, he called the attention of the Nigerian Government at all levels to be alive to their responsibilities. He urged them to remember that their primary responsibilities are to protect lives and property stressing that the rate of insecurity of lives and properties across the country’s geo-political zones ranging from insurgents, kidnapping and the rests are alarming. However, he applauded the efforts of the security agencies in the country for their steadfastness in curbing crimes, but he encouraged them to put in more efforts by flushing the criminals out of the society.

He said, “A stop to criminal activities can only guarantee a well secured lives, growth and development of nation economy.”

The Araba Agbaye admonished parents to train their children and wards on moral values for them to be virtuous ones called Omoluabi. In particular, he appreciated the everyday efforts of the Osun State Government under the leadership of Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola in putting a stop to criminal activities within the state.

Speaking further, Araba Agbaye disclosed that this year was a tip of the iceberg as he would ensure that World Ifa Festival became a world class tourism event. He enjoined those in attendance to spread the gospel about the creation of earth which was from Ile-Ife, precisely from Oke-Itase (where origin began). He stressed that going to other lands for pilgrimage was incomplete without a visit to where “we all originated from which is Oke-Itase.”

Seventeen days after pilgrimage to World Ifa Temple, His Eminence Owolabi Awodotun Aworeni, Makoranwale II celebrated the year’s edition of Ilefin Araba been the first after his installation as Araba Agbaye last September. The Ilefin- Araba holds 17 days after pilgrims have come down from World Ifa Temple during the Ifa festival, which holds, between first Saturday and Sunday of June every year.

This year edition which held on 19 June 2019 had people trooping into the ancient town of culture and civilization a week before it commenced. On the D-day, the Araba Agbaye entered Ile-Ebora (a sacred room) within Oke-Itase compound earlier which was supported by Ife tradition and custom. He was in the room for more than five hours where he communicated with his predecessors through the immediate past Araba Agbaye.

By 1pm, he proceeded to the Omirin Chamber within the Ooni’s Palace hosted by Ife High Chiefs Isanire, Lowate and Erebese. He entered the chamber from Oke-Itase through the original path Orunmila took to the then Olofin room where “sexual crisis” occured between the Olofin and Orunmila.

As tradition demands, it is expected of Araba to consult Ifa through divination and the Odu, he would then offer sacrifice next day.

At the Omirin Chamber, prayers would be offered for the Ooni, Ile-Ife, Yorubaland, Nigeria and the world at large. After the divination, Araba would sit on his ancient stool stationed at the Opo Araba Agbaye beside the waiting office of the Emese. From Opo Araba, he would proceed back to Ile Ebora in Oke-Itase for spiritual cleaning.

There the Araba Agbaye encouraged all Babalawo, Iyanifa, Babalorisa, Iyalorisa to send their children to acquire western education coupled with the endowed indigenous education.

He said, “The acquisition of Western education would enhance Ifa status across the shores of Africa. Not only that, Ifa adherents would be able to compete with their counterparts in other world religions in all ramifications freely without any hindrance of whatsoever.”

He admonished some Ifa practitioners who had taken academic jobs to be more committed to the preservation and promotions of the legacies of Orunmila.

He made it known to the pilgrimages that one of the best legacies bestowed on Yoruba peoples by their forefathers is the Yoruba language. In recent time, speaking of the Yoruba language fluently has become a difficult task for some parents without adding the English language in bringing home their points among their native speakers. This has really affected their children’s senses for not seeing any good thing in speaking their native language.”

He called on the governments of the South-West zone to make compulsory the Yoruba language as a subject to be taken by every candidate of different ethnic groups residing within the South-West.

He implored the Nigerian political elite including public servants that at all time, they should maintain integrity, patriotism, truth and steadfastness. These values and others, he said, would take Nigeria to greater heights.

