Inaugural Africa Cycling Cup Kicks Off In Abuja

The federal government, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, has applauded the Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN) for the staging the maiden edition of the Africa Track Cycling Cup.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Olusade Adesola gave the commendation while declaring the championship opening inside the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, yesterday.

He said this is the first time Velodrome will be put into use in full capacity, urging Nigeria’s representatives to take the advantage as the host country to win the tournament and compete fairly.

“I am elated Nigeria is hosting the maiden edition of African Cup in track cycling.

“I am informed that over 10 African countries have registered to participate at the events. This is an impressive number considering the time you have to prepare for this tournament visa-vis the availability of the facilities for the events in most African countries.

“I am glad that a multi-million-dollar edifice and pride of the nation, built-in 2003 to host the All Africa Games is finally being put to its rightful usage. The improve performance of Nigerian cyclists at the international scene and to see that the efforts of the Cycling Federation of Nigeria are yielding obvious positive results,” he said.

He urged the athletes to compete fairly and not engage in any activity that could endanger their career.

“I applaud the efforts and determination of the current Board of the Nigeria Cycling Federation under the able leadership of Engr. Giadomenico Massari, towards ensuring the organisation of this Track Cup, which would pave the way for more Africans to qualify for the cycling track events at the World Championship and Olympic Games,” he concluded.

On his parts, President of the Confederation of African Cycling (CAC), Mohammed Wagih Azzam, hailed Nigeria for accepting to host the maiden edition of the African games, adding that Nigeria will be called upon to host further competitions.

An excited Azzam said that with the facility, track cycling has come to stay as he urged Nigeria to take full advantage of the arena and join the global track Cycling bug.