Ministerial Nominees Fail To Declare Assets – Senators
Senators, yesterday, raised the alarm over non-declaration of assets by some of the ministerial nominees undergoing screening.
Coming from order 121, Sen Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo (PDP Bayelsa) said many of the ministerial nominees did not declare their assets.
He said as Senators, they declared their assets before taking oath of office adding that the ministerial nominees’ case should not be different if the fight against corruption must be sustained.
He said the Senate would recommend that ministers who do not declare their assets are dropped.
Lawrence said the nominees ought to have declared their assets before they were screened.
“Few have complied, but many did not. If we must fight corruption, it must be wholistic. We have committed Senate president. And if they do not declare their assets, we will write to the president to disqualify them,” he said.
Speaking during the screening, the Edo State nominee, Dr Osagie Onahire, said over N1 billion is spent yearly on capital flight for medical treatment outside the country adding that such must be reduced through improvement of primary and secondary health.
Speaking on the worrying issue of fake drugs, Onahire, who was minister of state for health in the last administration, said checking fake drugs is a work all stakeholders should be involved in.
He said the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) was still a work in progress adding that the bill passed by the National Assembly, if assented to, would improve the system radically.
