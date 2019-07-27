NAF Deepens Ties With Bangladesh On Capacity Building

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has deepened its already existing ties with the Peoples’ Republic of Bangladesh to enhance its capacity building on fighter pilot training, helicopter pilot training and other critical areas.

The decision was reached when the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, hosted the Bangladesh Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Md Shameem Ahsan, in his office at the Headquarters NAF, Abuja.

In a statement by the director of Public Relations, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, he said the areas of collaboration include basic fighter pilot training, helicopter pilot training, research and development (R&D), and training of Aviation Medicine personnel as well as other relevant fields that would enhance service delivery.

Air Marshal Abubakar noted that Bangladesh has always been a friend of the NAF and has been providing training opportunities for selected NAF personnel for Junior and Senior Staff Courses as well as the National Defence Course.

He added that the NAF was willing to take the collaboration further so as to glean from Bangladesh’s experience in other areas including pilot training and R&D.