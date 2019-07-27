NEWS
NAFDAC Raises The Alarm Over Sale Of Unwholesome Ponmo
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised the alarm over the sale of animal hides popularly known as Ponmo, as food articles by some unscrupulous businessmen and traders.
This was contained in a statement released by the agency, yesterday in Abuja.
The statement stated that as far back as 2015, following intelligence reports, NAFDAC, through Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, had been successfully dealing with isolated cases of dangerous diversion of animal hides meant for industrial use into the food chain for consumption as local delicacy, Ponmo, adding that the practice poses grave danger to public health.
“Investigations revealed that some of the companies legally imported hides from countries such as Lebanon and Turkey, while majority of the product was smuggled into the country through the porous borders.
“These imported animal hides are meant for industrial use by leather industries for the manufacture of items such as shoes, bag, belt etc. The hides, therefore, are pretreated with industrial chemicals, which are not of food grade and will be toxic and injurious to human health.
“Health hazards inherent in the consumption of such animal hides include risk of Liver, Kidney and Heart damage, increased risk of Aplastic anaemia, Central nervous system toxicity, Cancer, etc.” the statement explained.
The agency also warned live stock farmers against use of industrial animal hides for animal feed, as the associated chemicals will be stored in the tissues of these animals and will eventually end up in humans when consumed with the attendant deleterious effects listed above.
It encouraged the general public to be very vigilant and exercise discretion when purchasing animal hides and indeed other food items.
- SPONSORED12 hours ago
