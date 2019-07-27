NEWS
Police Rescue 4 Abducted Turkish Expatriates In Kwara
Men of the state police command, yesterday evening, rescued the four Turkish expatriates kidnapped six days ago by unknown gunmen at Gwugwu village in Edu local government area of Kwara State.
Kwara State Commissioner Of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, disclosed this last night at a press conference he addressed alongside the Chief of Staff to Kwara State governor, Alh Adisa Login, at the police headquarters, Ilorin.
Egbetokun said the rescue operation was made possible by the support the command received from the Inspector General of Police and the local vigilante group in Edu local government.
The police boss added: “The command has been working round the clock since they were abducted with the local vigilante and the IGP rescue and intelligence team, our own anti-kidnapping and anti robbery squad and operation harmony as well as Fulani group around the area.
“Four of the gang members have been arrested while others are still at large. “The arrest we made put pressure on other members of the gang to release the abductees.
“The kidnappers initially demanded for N400 million but they later reduced it to N100 million but I want to say here that no ransom was paid in the release of the hostages”.
The hostages had been flown to Abuja as at the time of filing this report.
