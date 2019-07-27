NEWS
WFP Checks Food Loss With New Storage Technique
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) through the use of hermetic storage bags has curbed food loss after harvest in Yobe State.
The feat was achieved through training on improved methods of food storage after the harvest season, which WFP organised for 300 farmers in the state.
WFP, in collaboration with the Agricultural Development Project (ADP) and the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA), trained the farmers on post-harvest best practices – using hermetic storage technology.
Hermetic storage bags are airtight and waterproof, which allows farmers to store and save grains from infestations or destruction by insects, rodents, mould and moisture, thus preserving them for long periods of time.
A bag-opening ceremony on July 10, 2019 in Gashua, Yobe State, marked the highpoint of the training, which aimed to reduce the losses suffered by farmers due to improper ad poor food storage.
According to figures released by the Nigerian Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), the country loses $9 billion yearly due to poor post-harvest management. More than 30 per cent of staple food grains (maize, sorghum, millet) are lost due to poor storage, while 60 per cent of vegetables perish.
After the training, each of the farmers received eight specially made airtight 50 kg bags to store their grains for six months until the prices of grains rise in the market. The farmers stored cowpeas in the new airtight bags, while others stored theirs in the traditional ways.
