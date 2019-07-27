Why High-profile Detainees Are Still Held – Malami

Immediate past attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has said that some prominent Nigerians detained by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration are still in detention for the overall interest of the country.

He told the Senate when he appeared before the Red Chamber for screening as minister yesterday, that when the interests of a few individuals posed dangers to over 180 million citizens, the federal government would protect and preserve that of the latter.

The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and former national security adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) have been in detention since the early days of the first term of the Buhari government.

Malami, who was re-nominated by the president on Tuesday, explained that from the constitutional point of view, where individual and public interests clash, the public interest must prevail.

The position of Malami followed a question by the Senate minority leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who in a veiled reference to detained, El-Zakzaky, Dasuki and others, said: “Section 36, 37, 38 down to 44, talk about the protection of the rights of citizens including you, as the attorney-general and minister of Justice, why have you not been able to guarantee the rights of Nigerians who have been granted bail and are still in custody?”

In his response, Malami said: “I concede that I have had a responsibility as the attorney-general of the federation to protect individual rights, but looking at the provision of Section 174 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, I want to reiterate that the Office of the Attorney-General is meant to protect public interest.

“And where individual interest conflict with the public interest, the interest of 180 million Nigerians that are interested in having this country integrated must naturally prevail. And I think that position has been very captured by the apex court that has stated in the case of Alhaji Asari Dokubo versus federal government of Nigeria, that where an individual interest conflict the public interest, the public interest naturally prevails,” Malami said.

According to Malami, of the 63 terrorism cases prosecuted during his tenure, 59 convictions were secured.

Malami also said that of the 1,141 civil cases they filled in court, only two were dismissed.

He said as at the time he left office, about 12,412 cases were being pursued in various courts.

On the fight against corruption, Malami said: “We recovered N229 billion,” adding that “If given the opportunity, I will operate within the context of integration and ensure that there is collective action on the fight against corruption.”

On why Buhari did not assent to several bills sent to him by the 8th National Assembly, Malami said that there was no collaboration during their formulation and passage.

He said the PIG Bill was rejected among others because the interest of the host oil communities was compromised.

Police Beef-up Security Nationwide Over El-Zakzaky’s Followers

Meanwhile, the inspector-general of police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate beef-up of security in all the states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Force spokesman, Frank Mba, said the directive was prompted by the series of violent protests and unrests by members of the El-Zakzaky group in the FCT.

The IGP assured the citizens that proactive measures including aerial surveillance of major cities had been emplaced to ensure the safety and security of life and property of all Nigerians.

Also, zonal assistant Inspectors-general of police (AIGs) and commissioners of police (CPs) nationwide have been mandated to ensure customised security arrangements are put in place in their Areas of Responsibilities (AORs) to check the activities of criminals and any possible threat to public peace.

I’ll Unbundle Supreme Court – Keyamo

Also yesterday, Festus Keyamo (SAN) said he would unbundle the Supreme Court if he emerged the next justice minister.

Keyamo, who was screened by the Senate as a potential minister, said that he supported the separation of the Office of the AGF from that of the minister of justice.

He said that as a lawyer, he went to court to protect the powers of the National Assembly which amongst others, made him to get a global human right award, adding that the justice sector had so many problems, which if he is the AGF, he adopt a 3-D formula for effectiveness.

He described the 3-Ds as: “Decongest the Supreme Court, decongest the prisons and decongest others” to enhance speedy trial of cases.

Keyamo said: “I will unbundle the Supreme Court. It’s the busiest Supreme Court in the world. Nigeria should have six Supreme Courts to handle cases in the six geo-political zones. Slapping cases get to Supreme Court which last for over five years.”

On political parties, Keyamo said political space must be open and ensure that frivolous parties do not exist. He suggested that political parties should not be allowed to contest national election until they win a councillorship position.

On how he will combine governance and activism, Keyamo said that “you fight for the people better if you are in government.”

A ministerial nominee from Edo State, Dr. Osagie Onahire, lamented that over N1 billion was spent yearly on medical tourism. He advocated that the trend should be curbed to save funds to develop the primary and secondary health sub-sectors.

On fake drugs, Onahire, who was the immediate past minister of state for health, said that checking fake drugs was the responsibility of all stakeholders.

He identified primary healthcare centres as the bedrock of a vibrant health sector.

He said that some primary healthcare centres were in the bush, adding that 10,00o of the 30,000 primary centres would be supported by the government.

The nominee from Gombe State, Dr Ali Isa Ibrahim Pantami, said that as the director-general of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), he saved over N16 billion for the federal government in IT projects.

Pantami, an Islamic scholar and ICT expert, said that he created ICT centres in 246 institutions in Nigeria within the short period he served as DG.

On the call to privatise the Nigeria Communication Satellite Limited Complex (NigComSat), Pantami opposed it, saying that the agency was not just for revenue generation but a major role player in security management.

I’ll Shut Down Enugu Airport If … says Sirika

The immediate past minister of state for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, said if he had his way, he would close down the Enugu International Airport.

According to Sirika, in order to ensure the safety of passengers, the airport needs an overhaul.

He said that there were illegal buildings at the airport while the runway was in bad shape.

Speaking to journalists after he took a bow at the Senate chamber during the ministerial screening, he said that he knew that the question of national carrier would come.

He said that if Buhari assigned aviation to him, private national carrier would be good for Nigeria.