Akeredolu To Senate: Ignore Faceless Group, Confirm Alasoadura

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has appealed to the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to ignore any malicious opposition to the nomination of Senator Tayo Alasoadura as a member of the Federal Executive Council.

Akeredolu, who also asked the senate to ignore a call from the faceless group by the name APC Solidarity Stakeholders, described the call for the withdrawal of Alasoadura’s nomination by the group as a “contrived distraction, which stands logic in the head”.

The governor, in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Segun Ajiboye, noted that the said group only exists in the hallucinating minds of a few individuals who have surrendered themselves to ignoble self-abnegation.

According to the governor, “Alasoadura, who served meritoriously as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is one of the few enviable brains behind the Petroleum Industry and Governance Bill (PIGB), which currently awaits Presidential Assent.

“As a Chartered Accountant of over 30 years’ experience who also doubled as chairman of the Finance Commissioners’ Forum for six years, while he served as Finance Commissioner in Ondo State, Mr Governor believes strongly that not only APC but the entire citizenry in the state will derive maximum benefit from his stay at the Federal Executive Council.”

While describing as puerile, the argument that Alasoadura worked against the APC in the last elections, Akeredolu said there could not have been a better ministerial nominee from the APC in Ondo State than Alasoadura at the moment.

Akeredolu, further expressed satisfaction that all stakeholders, including the Ondo State House of Assembly, considered Alasoadura as a worthy party leader who has demonstrated immense hard work, dedication, and loyalty to the APC.