BBNaija 2019: Nelson, Thelma Evicted From Show

Big Brother housemates Nelson and Thelma have been evicted from the show, making them the sixth and seventh person to leave the house since the show began on June 30.

The Pepper Dem Gang edition of the Big Brother show is getting hotter as at least one house mates gets evicted from the show every Sunday.

On July 21, it was Tuoyo who said goodbye to the time in the house. This week, two housemates , Nelson, has met the end of the road and will relaunch their new brand to the world.

This week, all housemates were placed on possible eviction for breaking Big Brother’s rules including not wearing their microphones properly, speaking vocabulary as well as getting into fight and heated arguments.

For this week’s eviction show, the show started with a thrilling performance from singer YCee, who had the audience enjoying his show of talent and mastery as they anticipated the events of the evening.