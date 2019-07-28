BF Suma Set To Eradicate Poverty, Empower Youths – Ajisefinni Ibukun

Nigeria and West Africa’s number one Senior crown leader of BF Suma professional network marketing engaged mainly in wealth creation through sale of assorted pharmaceuticals, Mr. Ajisefinni Idowu Ibukun has hinted that, the many possibilities availed by the company and it’s products can permanently empower youths and eradicate poverty across Africa.

The third ranking runner of BF Suma worldwide stated this position while responding to questions from journalists in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital recently. According to the professional network manager who joined the company since 2013, the company had the ability to help people build and sustain careers in marketing and explained that, the company had a fifty years development plan to take over Africa with its product and services and encouraged men and women to key into the opportunities provided by the company.

For the records, BF Suma which is headquartered in Los Angeles, USA, is a leading global pharmaceutical and health products developer, manufacturer and distributor that is committed to offering high-quality natural herbal formulated products with cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive services across the globe.

Mr. Ibukun, the Ekiti born marketing strategist of international repute while responding on the future possibilities of BF Suma in Africa remarked that, the world largest potential market undiscovered was that of Africa which was capable of raising over a thousand millionaires.

Stressing that African youths can among other variety of products, benefit from the US-Patented formula Products, Bone & Cartilage Supplements, Healthy Beauty Products, Immune Boosters, Digestive Products, Intimacy Products, as well as Sleeping Aid. On BF Suma success story in Nigeria, the widely traveled networking guru hinted that, already BF Suma was growing sporadically in Lagos, FCT, Port Harcourt, Kano, Kaduna, Mina, Maiduguri, Makurdi, Jos, Mararaba, Kuje, Lafia, where all medical conditions like Artritis, cancer, kidney complications and rheumatism were given ultimate attention.

Mr. Ibukun said, great achievements have been made , lives impacted by the company,’ through the instrumentality of BF Suma, a league of infallible millionaires who were independent. He also intimated that, he had worked closely with the corporate headquarters and that, a major factory would be set up in Nigeria, while he would also be resuming work at the New York office of the company soon. He enjoined Africans especially Nigerians to seize advantage of the opportunity provided by the company to shoot themselves to their dreams.