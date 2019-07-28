Essebsi’s Death, End Of An Era In Tunisian Politics – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined people and government of Tunisia in mourning President Beji Caid Essebsi, 92.

President Buhari, in a statement by his media aide ,Garba Shehu, noted that the passing of Essebsi, who is the first democratically elected leader of the North African country, will create a vacuum in the polity.

He urged citizens to find encouragement and solace in the legacies of President Essebsi.

President Buhari said: “His death marks the end of an era in the politics of Tunisia. The country has lost a father figure.

“The Nigerian government and people extend heartfelt condolences to his family, and the government and people of Tunisia.”