Google Commissions Nigerian Food Series “Come Chop Bellefull”

The Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) said the new series on Nigeria foods, “come chop bellefull” for Google Art and Culture Program would further promote the tourism sector.

The Director General of the corporation, Mr Folorunsho Coker disclosed this in an inteview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

According to him, the ” come chop bellefull” series, which is Google Arts and Culture’s first Africa-focused projects is a way to give one a taste of Nigeria.

He added that the series is in collaboration with the Pan-Atlantic University’s Centenary Project, which celebrates Nigeria’s vibrant and diverse food culture spanning generations and geography.

He explained that the project was one of the first digital content features of its kind on Nigerian food

Coker also said that the project highlighted the country’s iconic dishes, must-visit markets and unforgettable flavours from north to south, east to west.”

Coker further said that the aim was to promote Nigerian culture and its rich diversity of heritage.

He also attributed the development as one of the produce from the recent show organised by the Corporation to further project Nigeria rich culture through foods, arts and crafts as well as fashion.

The NTDC boss noted that the series would further project the rich diverse cultural practices of the country, which would increase influx of tourists in the country.

He, therefore called on other stakeholders to also use various platforms to showcase Nigeria’s rich culture, sites and heritages, as well as invest in it.

Coker, reiterated commitment of the corporation towards promoting tourism sector, and generating more revenue for the investors and government.

NAN reports that the Corporation recently showcased Nigerian rich divers heritage and culture through its show tagged “Nigerian flavours.(NAN