It’s Illegal, Unconstitutional To Ban Shi’ite Movement – Ozekhome
”Constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), has described proscription of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) as illegal and unconstitutional.
Ozekhome said the Shi’ite group is a religious group, like the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Sunni group, and as such, cannot be banned.
“It is not an Association that could be banned. Section 10 of the Nigerian Constitution makes Nigeria a secular State. You can’t ban religion, a people’s belief. There is also freedom of thought, conscience and religion in section 38, while sections 40 and 41 allow for freedom of movement and association. The Constitution is ruthlessly being shredded by an intolerant and overbearing civilian dictatorship,” he stated.
Apparently reacting to an ex parte order granted by a Federal High Court in Abuja, which proscribed activities of the group, Ozekhome said proscription by the government of the Shi’ite’s religious group is highly discriminatory, unconstitutional, as was the case of IPOB.
The ex parte application marked FHC/ABJ/CS/876/2019 was filed in the name of the Attorney-General of the Federation before the court on Thursday.
The Solicitor-General of the Federation and permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mr Dayo Apata, argued the matter on behalf of the government.
But Ozekhome, in his reaction, opined that activities of nomadic herdsmen, more than any other group could be likened to terrorism.
According to Ozekhome, the government cannot be adjudged to be serious in its war against terrorism until activities of armed nomadic cattle breeders are proscribed.
