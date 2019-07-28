Lalong And The Ripples Of LG Polls In Plateau

The recent judgment of the Appeal Election Petition Tribunal on the Langtang North local government council Poll in Plateau State, seems like a repeat of history, ACHOR ABIMAJE, reports

Langtang North Local Government Council of Plateau State is in the news again. This is because whenever elections are held in the local government, the opposition party always wins through the pronouncement of local government election appeal tribunal.

The council area is home to some political bigwigs like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the just concluded governorship election, Sen Jeremiah Useni popularly called Baba Mai Tuwo and Hon. Beni Lar, a fourth time member representing Langtang North/Langtang South under the platform of PDP. She is the daughter of the pioneer national chairman of PDP, the late Chief Solomon Lar.

It will be recalled that the former governor of the state, Sen Jonah Jang under the platform of PDP before his second tenure expired conducted local government election in February 2014. The candidate of the Democratic People’s Party (DPP) Chief Dan Dul won the election after the local government election appeal tribunal declared him winner and duly elected.

Despite the pronouncement of the Appeal Tribunal, the former governor refused to swear in Dul despite protests from civil society and political groups until his tenure expired. Jang, instead, recognised Hon. Godwin Nanmwa of PDP as the elected chairman of the council.

Simon Lalong after settling in as governor in his first tenure, swore Dul into office as one of his first official assignment, fulfilling a campaign promise he made to the people of the council.

Lalong at Dul’s swearing ceremony at the Rayfield government house, said the development is in line with this government’s philosophy of respect and obedience for the rule of law.

But it would seem like the scenario is repeating itself again under this administration, analysts opine. It all started in 2018. After many postponements, the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) had finally fixed October 10, 2018 as date for election in 13 out of 17 local government councils in the state.

According to the PLASIEC chairman Finbian Ntung, the council polls will not take place in Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Jos North and Jos South as a result of insecurity.

Indeed, pockets of protests had trailed the election as aggrieved youths prevented the swearing in of those declared winners of the polls.

PLASIEC officials alledgedly abandoned collation centres without announcing the result.

PLASIEC chairman later declared candidates of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) winners of the 13 local government areas where election was conducted and Governor Lalong promptly swore them in.

But the PDP candidate in Langtang North Local Government Area, Ubandoma Joshua Laven, vowed to recover his mandate, faulting the hurried swearing in of the APC candidate, Nanloh Amos as winner of the council election.

Lalong while inaugurating members of the local government Election Petition Tribunal said anybody who is not satisfied with the conduct of the election by PLASIEC should approach the Tribunal for redress instead of taking the law into his or her hands to cause break down of law and order.

Spurred by the declaration of the governor, Laven, in a statement, insisted he won the election and was robbed of his mandate. He reiterated his resolve to reclaim it within the ambits of the law at the Tribunal.

His petition however met a brickwall at the Tribunal as the Mr. Jovita Binjin-led Election Petition Tribunal had, in a six hour judgement delivered on May 25, dismissed his case as lacking merit.

Dissatisfied with that judgement of lower Tribunal, PDP and its candidate, approached the Appeal Tribunal asking it to declare him winner because he scored the highest vote in the elections.

Delivering its judgement penultimate Friday, the Appeal declared the PDP candidate winner of Langtang North Local Government in the October 10, 2018 Polls.

Chairman of the Appeal Tribunal, Justice Arum Ashom, who made the declaration in an eight-hour judgement, said, “the lower tribunal goofed when it dismissed the petition of PDP and Ubandoma on May 25.’’

According to the Appeal Tribunal, several mistakes were made by the lower court when taking decisions on some of the exhibits presented before it by all the parties involved.

It faulted the lower Tribunal for accepting a baseless result hurriedly presented by PLASIEC after the petitioners had completed their prosecution.

It described that result as worthless when compared with what were compiled at the various polling units as authentic results at the 17 wards of the area.

The Tribunal gave the actual results for both APC and PDP as 14, 708 and 19, 599 votes respectively.

“With Ubandoma Joshua-Laven of PDP having scored 19, 599 as against 14, 708 votes of his APC counterpart, Mr. Kparnim Nanloh-Amos, he has met the required votes according to the law and is hereby declared winner and returned elected.

“Consequently, PLASIEC is hereby ordered to issue the 1st Appellant, Mr Ubandoma Joshua-Laven of PDP with certificate of return as the duly elected chairman of Langtang North Local Government.

“This is the judgement of the election appeal tribunal, ’’ Ashom declared.

Joshua-Laven while reacting to the judgement called on the governor to obey the decision of the Tribunal and swear him into office as the duly elected Chairman of Langtang North local government council.

In an interview with newsmen in Jos, Laven said the Governor Lalong he knows has respect for the rule of law as demonstrated by him in the same Langtang North in 2015 with the swearing in of Chief Dan Dull of the DPP as the duly elected Local Government council Chairman.

Laven also noted that if Governor Lalong could keep his promise to the people of his Local Government Area when he went to campaign for his governorship election that led him to victory in 2015, the governor should do same on this occasion of a land mark judgment of the Elections Appeal Tribunal to swear him in as directed by the appeal tribunal.

He said; “Barr. Lalong as the father of the state is one Governor that believes in the rule of law and due process, and that was why when the outcome of the polls in 2018 didn’t go down well with some of us, he urged every one that disagrees with the results as declared by the PLASIEC to ventilate his positions at the duly constituted Elections Petition Tribunal.”

Laven said that the masses of Langtang came out overwhelmingly to vote for him in the 2018 Local Government polls in the state, adding that now that the court has returned his bungled mandate, he will do everything humanly possible to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of Langtang North.

The declared winner also said that despite all odds, the people of his state should continue to be confident in the judiciary as the hope of the common man.

He commended Justice Arum Ashom, Chairman of the Elections Appeal Tribunal, for doing justice to his petition.

In the same vein Steve Aluko of the civil society organisation CSO in his reaction to the land mark judgement of the local government election tribunal commended the PDP candidate and the entire people of Langtang North for not taking the law into their hands but seek for justice through the appropriate channel provided by the state government saying with these development they have toed the path of law.

According to him, the expectation of the people from governor Simon Lalong is to obey the judgement of the tribunal, adding that as a lawyer and a governor that lay claims to the rule of law, Lalong should do the needful and swear in Laven as Langtang North local government chairman as directed by the tribunal.

Aluko also tasked the governor to look at the judgement critically, with a view to review PLASIEC law and amend it to reflect the current realities. He further noted that governor Lalong has done it in 2015 in the case of chief Dan Dul of the DPP adding that the expectation of the people is that he will still do it again by obeying the decision of the tribunal he constituted.

Furthermore, observers of Plateau politics posit that governor Lalong had set a precedence by swearing in Dul of DPP, adding that the governor who is also a lawyer and at any given forum claims that he will respect the rule of law, should do the needful and swear in Ubandoma Joshua Laven as chairman of Langtang north local government council as directed by appeal tribunal.

The Plateau State treasurer of APC, Mr. Naanniep Tehlkuk while reacting on the Appeal Tribunal judgement which declared Ubandoma Joshua Laven of the PDP winner of Langtang North chairmanship election, said as a party they felt bad about the judgement on the local government polls.

He added that as it is, there is nothing they can do as a party, but however , said the appeal tribunal is the last court for local government election saying after this there will not be another appeal.

“As a party there is nothing we can do except to accept it as it is. There is no provision for appeal again in this level of election in the state. We are still studying the judgement,” he said.

Be that as it may, the expectation is high, will governor Lalong obey the decision of the tribunal to swear in Ubandoma Joshua Laven into office as directed by the tribunal, only time will tell.