‘Only 3 Persons Convicted Of Rape In 4 Years’

TUNDE OGUNTOLA xrays the statistics on rape menace in Nigeria

Cases of rape are on the rise in Nigeria. This social menace, apart from constituting a problem to public morality, has raised concerns on the human rights ratings of the country.

Almost every day, there are fresh rape cases. This sad situation is surprising because, for a country that is known for its religiosity, one would expect that cases of sexual assault will be low.

Rape is a criminal offence. Section 357 of Criminal Code Act, Law of Federation of Nigeria 1990 CAP77 says any person who has unlawful carnal knowledge of a woman or a girl, without her consent, or if her consent is obtained by force or by means of threats or intimidation of any kind, or by fear of harm, or by means of false and fraudulent representation as to the nature of the act, or in the case of married woman, by personating her husband, is guilty of an offence which is called rape. It can be noted here that any person, male or female, who through tricks, threat or force engages in sexual intercourse with a girl or a woman, raped the victim.

The statistics on rape in Nigeria depicts a shocking and pathetic situation. The National Violence Against Children Survey carried out in 2014 by the federal government established that one in four girls and one in 10 boys in Nigeria experience sexual violence before the age of 18 years.

Also, about 84 per cent of females and 61 per cent of males in Nigeria who experienced sexual violence before the age of 18 years do not know where to seek help.

The Nigerian Bureau of Statistic (NBS) also disclosed that a total of 2,279 cases of rape and sexual assaults were reported in 2017, the report was published on 26 June, 2018.

However, only four percent of girls and two percent of boys in Nigeria received help after experiencing sexual violence against them.

In an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP Sunday the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) disclosed that between 2018 and May 2019 the agency has received the report of 77 rape cases and 208 cases of child abuse.

NAPTIP’s press and public relations officer, Nneka Aniagoh averred that all hands are currently on deck to ensure that justice is served to the offenders.

She explained that NAPTIP operatives recently arrested two staffers of the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports, Abuja, for allegedly sexually defiling a 13-year-old girl.

The anti-trafficking agency gave the names of the suspects as 55-year-old Salisu Sabiu and 51-year-old Ibrahim Mansur Yola, both workers at the Ministry.

Aniagoh said the suspects lived in the same neighbourhood with the victim in Dutse, a suburb in the Federal Capital Territory, adding that they were arrested following a tip-off by a well-meaning Nigerian who learnt of the dastardly act being committed by the men against the underage girl.

She said following their confession and admitting to committing the offence, the suspects would be charged to court and prosecuted under the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015.

Reacting to the news of the arrest, the director-general of NAPTIP, Dame Julie Okah-Donli, condemned the abominable act and lauded the effort of the well-meaning Nigerian who reported the case to NAPTIP.

She expressed sadness over the reported cases of child abuse, sexual exploitation, and rape across the country, warning that the ugly development portends great danger to the nation.

She added that the Agency would ensure that justice is served through diligent prosecution and sending perpetrators to jail.

The NAPTIP boss also used the opportunity to draw the attention of the public to the whistle-blowing policy of the Agency, which she encouraged members of the public to make use of in reporting suspected cases of human trafficking and exploitation. She further assured the whistle-blowers of their complete anonymity and protection by the Agency.

Also, the agency has arrested a 51–year old Abuja-based engineer, Oluwadare Adesanmi, for allegedly raping his 15-year-old house-help.

The agency also said the suspect reportedly impregnated the victim in the process.

The victim was a Junior Secondary School (JSS) student in one of the government schools in the Dutse area of the FCT. She was hired by the family as a maid about two years ago and has been living with the family in their one-bedroom apartment before the incident.

‘’The victim disclosed that Mr Adesanmi forced her to have an affair with him on two occasions in the sitting room where she sleeps. On the two occasions, he threatened to deal with her if she talks to anyone about it,” the statement said.

Also, according to the victim in the statement, “The first time Mr Adesanmi started was when his wife travelled and the man sneaked into the living room where she was sleeping, touched her and forced his way into her after covering her mouth so that she will not shout out. That was the day he deflowered her and it was the man who cleaned up the bloodstains and took away the bedspread she used to cover herself,” the statement added.

The statement added that the matter “now came to the open when one of the teachers in her school noticed some of the changes in the girl. She was now taken to the hospital where a pregnancy test was done and it came out positive. Upon interrogation, the man confessed but maintained that he only slept with her once.”

More cases reported with few convictions

Despite the increase of cases of abuse and rape reported daily in the country, convictions are rare, said NAPTIP.

“From 2018, we have not convicted any rape case,” Nneka told Sunday LEADERSHIP. “Rape is under VAPP Act. Since 2015 when the Act was enacted, we have had three convictions on rape. We have about twelve cases of rape in court. Remember that VAPP is only in the FCT,” she added.

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has decried the increasing cases of rape in the country as worrisome, adding that rape cases or defilement of a minor has almost become a daily occurrence.

Speaking exclusively to LEADERSHIP Sunday, the president, FCT chapter of FIDA, Rachael Adejo-Andrew, noted that the organisation has been encouraging young ones to break the culture of silence.

Adejo-Andrew said the association is doing its bit on a daily basis to sensitise people about the dangers of rape.

According to her: ‘’We keep sensitising people. For rape, you know that the punishment prescribed by the violence provision act 2016 is life imprisonment, so we are hoping that this will deter people from committing rape.

‘’For us at FIDA, the increasing rape cases in the nation is worrisome because, increasingly, we hear about rape on the pages of newspapers; a day barely passes by without you hearing about a case of rape or the issue of defilement of a minor, so it is very worrisome to us in FIDA and its one thing that we are really wondering how it can be eradicated.”

She added that, as part of its social responsibility, FIDA organises sensitisation outreaches to enlighten the people on the dangers of the menace to the society.

‘’We hope that people will listen and stay away from raping, violating and defiling young children,’’ she said, even as she advised that if cases of rape or defilement of minor occur, affected persons should ensure that they get primary evidence.”

She said: ‘’When we go around sensitising, what we inform people is that, because rape is an offence that you prove by the presence of primary evidence – the semen and all of that, the blood test, the DNA of the semen and all of that – so what we normally advice people is, quickly go to the hospital so that the medical examination can be carried out and then the evidence can be kept in form of the medical report and thereafter you go to the police station.

‘’A lot of times, like if the victims don’t quickly go to either the hospital or police station, you discover that once the primary evidence is destroyed it becomes very difficult to prove rape, so what we tell people, for instance, if it’s in the case of a minor, the hymen probably will be broken and all of that, but there are also cases of women who do not have hymen or their hymen is very thin such that even when it is broken, there’s no bleeding, so when you go to the hospital, the persons private part will be examined and then the doctors will carry out the proper test. When they carry out the proper test, they will come out with an appropriate report which will be helpful when the matter is being prosecuted.’’

She explained that without primary evidence, it becomes very difficult to prove rape in court, so primary evidence is very important in the trial and proof of rape in court to logical conclusion.

She, however, adviced young women to stay out of trouble and don’t visit men indiscriminately without the knowledge of their caregivers or parents.

She said: ‘‘We have heard cases whereby we are told that sometimes the ’no’ could mean ‘yes’ so we have been educating students to know their worth and their rights.

‘’FCT, FIDA Abuja has been going around doing a lot of sensitization. We have been telling students that when you say ‘no’, ensure that your ‘no’ is ‘no’ and do not go to compromising places; be careful with your drinks, because these days we understand that drinks are being drugged – they can drop a drug in your drink, and once you’re drunk, they have easy access to you and all of that.

‘’So stay away from trouble, stay away from friends that you’re not sure of and if you find that anyone is making unwanted advances towards you, quickly report to someone in authority.

‘’It’s so worrisome that the rape cases are just everywhere; children in school, people in church and all of that. It’s so very worrisome but there must be someone you can report to, so don’t keep quiet. And we are also encouraging people to break this conspiracy of silence; people are suffering and they don’t want to say anything. Sometimes in schools the students ask us, ‘what if your dad is touching you and you tell your mum and your mum tells you to keep quiet, what do you do?. In that kind of instance, you know it is very difficult, so look for another person in authority that you could talk to. It can be your Imam, pastor, principal in school; so people shouldn’t keep quiet or stay silent.

‘’We must eradicate this scourge, it is going to pull us down if we are not careful, so we are working round the clock to make sure that it is eradicated.”

Therefore, rape has to do with coitus obtained not exclusively through force as is commonly believed but through either force or other means. It is noteworthy that Nigerian criminal code does not either consider or envisage sodomy or the possibility of a girl or a woman securing sexual intercourse with a boy or a man either through force, trick or intimidation. This position of the criminal code is affirmed by Women’s Aid Collective (WACOL) as it posits, “a woman cannot be convicted of raping her husband or any man because the offence can only be committed upon a girl or a woman’’. It is not only the law, but also the society does not sympathize with male victims of rape.

Apparently worried by the incessant cases of child rape across the country, Nigerian lawmakers are pushing for the death penalty for rape

They moved to frame laws that would make perpetrators face capital punishment.

Moving the motion on Order 42 and 52 of Senate rules, Senator Rose Oko, who represents Cross River North Senatorial district, explained that victims of child rape have been on the increase, a situation she said was worrisome. She urged the upper chamber to intervene.

Sen Oko had raised a point of order to present a motion on the increasing rate of reported rape cases and sexual assault, especially on children across the country.

Sen Oko, described rape as a “dastardly act” and said it is perpetrated on children as young as six months old.

She referred to a UNICEF report of 2015 which states that six out of ten children under the age of 18 experience emotional and sexual violence.

She also faulted the unserious attitude of relevant agencies towards rape crimes as well as the failure of states to implement laws protecting children against such violence.

“Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, I rise on order 42 and 52 of Senate rules to explain a very disturbing issue of child rape. Mr. President, I want to say that this matter is alarming and we need to deal with it,” she said.

Reacting, Senator George Sekibo (Rivers State) said: “We should review our laws and make it a death penalty, and by the time we kill one or two persons, those who are raping will control that thing that is causing them to rape.”

Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial district, Oluremi Tinubu said those indulging in child abuse deserve the death penalty.

Tinubu wondered what perpetrators stand to benefit from such heinous acts, adding that “raping a child is synonymous to killing that child.

“Imagine a child who doesn’t know anything and was raped. If you ask the child victim to stand in a law court, what would she tell the judge?” she questioned.

The Nigerian representative at the African Students Union Parliament (ASUP), Comrade James Uneze, while speaking with LEADERSHIP Sunday, however highlighted that when men or boys are victims of sexual violence, they barely get solace.

He said while legal and social networks exist for women and girls who suffer sexual attack, there is rarely anything comparable for male victims.

According to him, ‘’Rape has become a moral burden in Nigeria, just as sexual offences against children, kidnapping and abduction are acts of violence against women and children and a violation of human rights. These offences have become endemic in Nigeria in recent years.”

To end rape culture, Uneze said consent is mandatory and every sexual interaction must be consensual, even as he stressed the need to educate oneself on what it means to get and give consent.

‘’There is need to also get help or take action by directly intervening when you see someone taking advantage of a person who is not capable of giving consent.

‘’Parents and caregivers should teach children, friends, and peers about the myths and realities of sexual assault. The mind, your voice and your body are powerful tools for prevention.

He said as a union what they can encourage is building and engaging in healthy and respectful relationships.

Uneze added that as part of orientation or during matriculation, school authorities should ensure that students pledge to never commit or condone any acts of violence or rape.