NEWS
Shiites: Coalition Welcomes Proscription Of IMN As Terrorist Group
…tasks law enforcement agencies to remain at alert
Anti-terrorism group, the Coalition Against Terrorism in Nigeria (CATE), has joined Nigerians to commend the proscription of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) as a terrorist group.
Following recent spate of mindless protests in the nation’s capital, the Federal Government, on Friday, obtained a court order to banish the Shiite organisation.
Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Federal High Court Abuja issued the order in a ruling which designated the activities of the Shiite group in any part of Nigeria “as acts of terrorism and illegality.”
In a press statement signed by Gabriel Onoja, its National Coordinator, on Saturday, CATE hailed the development, describing as a testament of the FG’s responsiveness to the calls of Nigerians.
While hailing the law security agencies for keeping the radical sect in check until the proscription, the group, however, urged them to be on red alert in case of potential attacks.
MOST READ
Troops Neutralise, Arrest Notorious Bandits, Collaborators In Katsina
How We’re Moving Edo Forward — Obaseki
NNPC Warns Against Violation Of Pipeline Right-of-Way
Google Commissions Nigerian Food Series “Come Chop Bellefull”
Shiites: Coalition Welcomes Proscription Of IMN As Terrorist Group
Troops Kill 5, Arrest 4 Bandits In Kaduna
Woman Cuts off Cheating Ex-husband’s Genitals
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS15 hours ago
It’s Illegal, Unconstitutional To Ban Shi’ite Movement – Ozekhome
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Security Agencies Commence Profiling Of Ministerial Nominees
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Ban Herdsmen Migration For Peace In Nigeria – Ganduje
- FEATURES14 hours ago
Bayelsa: As Opposition Mounts Within PDP Over Guber Ticket
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
PMB Not Architect Of Present Mistrust, Suspicion – ACF
- NEWS24 hours ago
Step Up Funding For Education Sector, Gana Urges FG
- NEWS23 hours ago
Army Commence Rehabilitation/Construction of 1m litre Water Treatment Plant in Plateau
- SPORTS24 hours ago
Obaseki Rallies Behind Georgia Oboh On British Open Qualification